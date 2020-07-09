CADILLAC — Both Wexford and Osceola counties had one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, while Lake and Missaukee counties held steady.
In the Cadillac News coverage area (Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties), there have been more than 100 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic arrived in Michigan in March.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wexford County has had 43 cases and four deaths; Osceola County has had 36 cases and zero deaths; Missaukee County has had 24 cases and one death and Lake County has had 10 cases and zero deaths among county residents, though two inmates at the North Lake Correctional Facility have died (more than 100 have gotten sick).
Hospitalizations remain low; one patient was hospitlized with COVID-19 at Cadillac Munson Hospital on Wednesday.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of both District Health Department No. 10 (which has jurisdiction in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties in the Cadillac News coverage area) and Central Michigan District Health Department (Osceola County), told the Cadillac News this week that cases in the newspaper's coverage area and multiplied by 2.2 over the past couple of weeks.
That means that most of the cases in the coverage area do not meet the state's definition of "recovered." The state defines "recovered" as still being alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test.
Wexford County has had nine recoveries. Missaukee has had 15. Lake has had six. Osceola has had 15.
More cases could be confirmed shortly. Wexford County has 12 probable cases on Wednesday whle Missaukee had 11, Lake had one and Osceola had six.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was expected to update the state on Michigan's coronavirus response Thursday morning during an 11:30 a.m. press conference.
"The aggressive actions taken by the governor were proven to have significantly lowered the number of cases and deaths that would have occurred had the state done nothing," the governor's office said in a press notification. "Data also shows that very few states dropped their infection rate as low for as long as Michigan."
On Wednesday, statewide cases reached 67,237, an increase of 610 cases over Tuesday. Deaths stood at 6,015, an increase of 10 over the previous day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.