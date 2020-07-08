CADILLAC — There were new coronavirus cases Tuesday in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties according to some reports.
Cases have been climbing over the past two weeks in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
It's roughly doubled.
"The rates for District (Health Department No.) 10 have gone up about 2.2 times," said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for DHD No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
Lake County, which on Tuesday was showing 11 cases, is now showing 10 on both the state and local health department websites. Case numbers sometimes drop during the health department's verification process, when the health department learns that a person whose case was attributed to one county should have been attributed to another county.
There were some discrepencies between state and local sources on Tuesday.
District Health Department No. 10 showed 42 cases in Wexford County on Tuesday, an increase of two cases compared to the previous day. The state's table, however, showed Wexford County still had 40 cases. While dropping case numbers can often be attributed to the verification process, a discrepancy between the state and local department numbers, with the local department showing more cases, is often because the local department accessed the state's tracking system at a different time of day. Usually the state "catches" up the next day.
Similarly, DHD No. 10 showed one new case in Missaukee County, the county's 24th case, on Tuesday, though the state of Michigan showed 22.
In Osceola County, there were 35 cases on the state's website Tuesday evening. Osceola County's health department, Central Michigan District Health Department, still showed Monday's update as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. On Monday, there were 34 cases in Osceola County.
Statewide numbers reached 66,627 on Tuesday, an increase of 454 over the previous day, with deaths topping 6,000 for the first time (6,005).
The majority of local cases are linked to other known cases.
"There are some small little outbreaks that are either associated with parties or stores, or factories, or farms or different locations," Dr. Morse explained on Tuesday.
People who get infected then infect their households.
Some people have difficulty pinning down where they got the virus because the person they got it from may have been asymptomatic.
The outbreaks of linked cases were expected as the state re-opened, Dr. Morse said.
People are back at work, going to weddings, open houses and birthday parties.
"We're seeing one person, causing then, five to 20 different cases because it just spread from one person to another," Dr. Morse said.
Though nationally the under-35 crowd has been accounting for more cases than earlier in the pandemic, that's not true in local counties.
"Most are mid-adult or older," Dr. Morse said.
Additionally, there have been some outbreaks in nursing homes and among religious communities.
"Any communities that are grouped together are at risk," she said.
District Health Department No. 10 has issued few public notices about locations where people may have been exposed, unlike some local health departments that will name grocery stores or businesses where an infected person is known to have visited.
Dr. Morse said that walking through a grocery store is "not really a contact." It's prolonged interactions that carry the most risk.
Moreover, 40 to 50% of people who have COVID-19 never show symptoms, Dr. Morse noted. When people do develop symptoms, "People become contagious at least two days before they have symptoms and actually they're the most contagious those two days before they have symptoms, and the first day they have symptoms."
If there are 200 cases we do know about, there are probably about 100 that we don't know about, Dr. Morse said.
"If it's high enough risk to change public behavior, then we need to notify the public," Dr. Morse said about notification. But if you were at the grocery store at the same time as a sick person without having a prolonged interaction, the advice is the same: monitor yourself for symptoms—and that's something we should all be doing all the time anyway.
On Tuesday, District Health Department No. 10 issued a rare public notice about a place and time where an infected person had been.
It happened after the Kalamazoo County Health Department notified DHD No. 10 that a Kalamazoo County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend event in Oceana County.
Possible exposure would have been June 25 through June 28, 2020 at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.
"That is different," Dr. Morse said. "That's very close contact, very crowded situation for a long period of time. So we are notifying the public of that."
