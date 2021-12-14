New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline slightly during recent 7-day period

Pictured is a graphic showing the daily number of COVID cases in Wexford County from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13. Case numbers declined in the area during the most recent seven-day period. From Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, there were an average of 12.5 cases per day in Wexford County; the three weeks prior to that, the averages per day were 15, 15.4 and 20.7.