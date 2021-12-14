New COVID cases, hospitalizations decline slightly during recent 7-day period

CADILLAC — It’s not much but it could be a start.
Overall case numbers, case rates and deaths from COVID-19 are still running very high in the region but during the most recent seven-day period, the average number of new COVID cases per day within District Health Department No. 10 was slightly less than during the several weeks preceding it. From Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, there were an average of 155 cases per day; the three weeks prior to that, the averages per day were 204, 157 and 211.
In Wexford County, the trend was even more linear and noticeable: From Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, there were an average of 12.5 cases per day; the three weeks prior to that, the averages per day were 15, 15.4 and 20.7.
The number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations reported at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital also have declined in recent days, dropping from an all-time pandemic high of 26 on Nov. 29 to 16 as of Monday.
According to DHD No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department statistics, since last Tuesday, all local counties reported additional COVID deaths — three in Wexford, one in Missaukee, one in Lake and two in Osceola.
All told, the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 71 in Wexford, 33 in Missaukee, 25 in Lake, and 52 in Osceola. The total number of deaths in all area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 181.
DHD No. 10 recently launched a new online COVID-19 Calculator to help individuals calculate their quarantine, isolation, and/or vaccination dates. According to a health department press release, the COVID-19 Calculator makes it easy for someone to enter specific dates, such as first date of symptoms, COVID-19 test date, close contact date, or final vaccination date, and it will calculate the final date of quarantine, isolation, or when one is considered fully vaccinated.
“It can sometimes be confusing to figure out how long you need to be in isolation or quarantine, and this new COVID-19 Calculator will help take the guess work out of it by giving you an accurate timeframe for when you can resume normal activities,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, DHD No. 10 medical director. “It is important to note that the date provided is the last day of quarantine or isolation, not the date you are free to resume activities. When it comes to isolation and quarantine, you can get back to normal the day after the date provided.”
Another feature of the COVID-19 Calculator is determining when someone can get their COVID-19 vaccine after receiving monoclonal antibody treatment or convalescent plasma. Individuals who received this treatment should wait 90 days before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 Calculator will allow a person to put in the date they received the treatment, and it will tell them the date it is safe to get vaccinated.
The COVID-19 Calculator can be found on the DHD No. 10 website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-calculator. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. For COVID-19 questions, call (231) 305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org.
