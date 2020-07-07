CADILLAC — Wexford, Lake and Osceola counties had new COVID-19 cases Monday, following a weekend local counties saw an uptick in cases.
"In general across the jurisdiction we are seeing increase in cases due to several factors — more people gathering, asymptomatic cases, people out and about not wearing masks or social distancing, community spread (speaks to the previous point of people being out and not masking), and increases in testing," said Christy Rivette, a community health supervisor for District Health Department No. 10, who is filling in as the department's public information officer. "There isn’t one specific indicator of why cases are going up. It’s kind of a mix of everything."
Wexford County jumped three cases and stood at 40 cases total on Monday. More than half of Wexford County's cases have come in the past two weeks. Since Monday, June 22, there have been 25 cases in Wexford County. There were 15 cases in Wexford County during the roughly three months between March 20 and June 21. Though at one point in the pandemic, most of the people in Wexford County who had tested positive for SARS-COV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), had met the state's definition for "recovery," that is no longer true; nine people in Wexford County are considered "recovered." Four have died.
The state defines "recovery" as still being alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms. That means a person who is still ailing from COVID-19 might be considered "recovered." It also means that somebody who has been symptom-free and testing negative for the virus for a week is not considered "recovered" according to the state's definition.
In Osceola County, there were five new cases since Sunday, with the total standing on Monday at 34 cases. Nine of the new cases have happened since Thursday, when the total was at 25, with two each on Saturday and Sunday. There have been no deaths in Osceola County.
Missaukee County went all of May without a new case but cases started coming in again on June 10. There were four cases in June. So far in July, there have been three, though there was not a new case on Monday. The number of cases in Missaukee County stands at 23. One person has died of COVID-19 in Missaukee County. There have been 15 recoveries.
Lake County had a new case on Monday, bringing the total there to 11 cases. Lake County went almost all of June without a new case. The county's sixth case was on May 31. Its seventh was on June 30. Cases have trickled in over the past week, bringing the total number of cases throughout the pandemic in Lake County to 11 as of Monday. There have been no deaths but six recoveries.
Inmates at the North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin are not counted in Lake County's tally.
However, according to publicly available data, about 7% of the inmates have gotten sick. Data posted on the Bureau of Prisons website on Monday showed 106 inmates had recovered from the virus, two have died, and one is currently sick. The bureau's information page for the privately owned correctional facility shows there are 1,514 federal offenders at the prison.
In comparison, Lake County's 2018 population was 11,881. At 11 current cases, less than 1% of the residents have gotten sick.
Among local long term care facilities, two residents of Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac have gotten sick; one staff member has as well. In Lake County, a staff member at Grand Oaks Nursing Center has tested positive for the virus.
The health department said positive cases are isolated and staff members are "excluded from work during this period" per guidance from the CDC.
Last week, "pop-up" testing over two days at Baker College in Cadillac saw 634 people get tested for the virus. However, results could take 7 to 9 days; the temporary public information officer for District Health Department No. 10 said it would be the end of the week before the department has the results of those tests.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases reached 66,173, with 297 new cases Monday. There have been 5,975 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, three of which were newly reported on Monday. The state, which updates the number of recoveries weekly, says 52,841 people in Michigan meet the definition of "recovered."
EDIT: The headline has been updated to say "most" instead of "all" local counties.
