CADILLAC — There were new cases of COVID-19 in Osceola and Lake counties on Thursday.
Both state and local health department figures showed Osceola County with 38 confirmed cases and Lake County with 11 confirmed cases. That was a one-case increase for Lake County and a two-case increase for Osceola County compared to the previous day.
There may be additional newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area. Wexford County was showing 44 cases. However, District Health Department No. 10 showed 43 cases. There is sometimes a discrepancy between the two sources due to the time of day the information is accessed and the local health department's verification process. Similarly, in Missaukee County, the state showed 23 cases, while the local health department showed 24; the state numbers have not yet caught up with the local health department's numbers, which showed Missaukee County at 24 cases on Wednesday.
In a news conference on Thursday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged an uptick of cases statewide but did not go so far as to re-close businesses that have re-opened.
She said there is no hard-and-fast threshold for when the state could once more adopt stricter containment measures.
Instead, context is key; even when there is a large number of cases, if those cases can be traced and isolated (such as the recent outbreak linked to a bar in East Lansing), that is a different situation than when cases come from community spread and it's not clear where the people may have contracted the virus.
That matches what District Health Department No. 10 has said about the uptick in cases over the past couple of weeks.
The health department says there is some community spread but most cases are linked to other known cases.
Statewide numbers reached 67,683 on Thursday, an increase of 446 over the day before. There have been nine more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 6,024.
During Whitmer's press conference Thursday, the governor stressed the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Though she did not announce any punishments for people opting not to wear a mask, she said that is something her office has the power to do. But she doesn't want to be "doling out punishments."
"What we're trying to do is get people to do the right thing for the right reasons," Whitmer said. Without a vaccine, "a mask is the safest way to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19, to protect your family from the spread of 19, to protect your neighbors and co-workers, and to protect our economy from another potential step backward. None of us wants to see that."
She continued, "We are not unanimous in a lot of things, but I think we're unanimous in the fact that no one wants to take that step backward. So if everyone does their part, we won't have to, and that's what we're asking for."
