CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called racism a public health crisis.
In Executive Directive 2020-9, asked the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to make health equity a major goal, as well as required implicit bias training for all state employees.
People of color have worse health outcomes due to factors that have nothing to do with genetics, the state's medical chief, Dr. Joneigh Khaldoun, said during a press conference Wednesday. People of color are systemically treated differently, she said.
The governor also created the Black Leadership Advisory Council via Executive Order 2020-163.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 84,707 on Wednesday; 657 of the cases were new. There were also two new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 6,221.
There were three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area on Wednesday.
Wexford, Lake and Missaukee counties each had one new case.
Wexford County is now at 59 confirmed cases. Additionally, the county has a new probable case, bringing the number of suspected-but-not-confirmed cases in Wexford County to 14. Probable cases are people who are close contacts of confirmed cases who are showing symptoms. There are also four people being tracked through contact tracing; they don't have symptoms. Wexford County has had 33 COVID-19 recoveries and four deaths. There have been 40 cases in Cadillac, seven in Mesick and eight in Manton, according to zip code data. Harrietta hasn't had any cases. Boon and Buckley have had fewer than five. The part of the Tustin zip code that is in Wexford County has also had fewer than five cases.
Missaukee County is now at 27 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases, 21 recoveries, seven contact-tracing cases and one death. Zip codes show McBain (14) and Lake City (eight) have the most cases of the communities within Missaukee County. Other zip codes within the county have fewer than five cases.
Lake County is now at 18 confirmed cases, one probable case and 10 recoveries. The Luther and Reed City zip codes each have less than five cases in Lake County.
Osceola County remained at 62 cases on Wednesday. Central Michigan District Health Department updates zip code and other demographic data on Wednesdays. The latest graph shows that, while Osceola County lagged other counties in the CMDH jurisdiction in the beginning of the pandemic, that started to change in late June. By July 4, Osceola County had the second-most number of cases in the six-county department, behind only Isabella County (168). CMDH showed six Osceola County hospitalizations.
In Osceola County, Reed City has had the most cases, at 28, followed by LeRoy (11), Evart (nine) and Tustin (five). Hersey, Marion and Sears each have less than five.
