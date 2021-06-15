New COVID cases reported in all area counties; one death subtracted from Missaukee

CADILLAC — Area counties all added new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and Missaukee County had a death subtracted from its total.
The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Missaukee County currently stands at 19. Health Department Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said on Friday, June 11, a death was inaccurately reported for Missaukee County and has been subtracted from their total and added to the Kalkaska County total where the individual resided.
Also over the weekend, Missaukee County added two new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,267.
Wexford County added a single case over the weekend, bringing their total number of confirmed cases to 2,547; total deaths in Wexford stood at 42.
One new case was reported over the weekend in Lake County; their total number of confirmed cases increased to 589; total deaths in Lake stood at 15.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on Monday reported four patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Central Michigan District Health Department on Monday reported one new case over the weekend in Osceola County, bringing their total number of confirmed cases to 1,694; deaths held steady at 31.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, so far 51.75% of residents in Wexford County have received a COVID-19 vaccination. That comes out to 14,773 administered vaccines.
In Missaukee County, 48.47% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 6,222 administered vaccines.
In Lake County, 56.04% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 5,913 administered vaccines.
In Osceola County, which has persistently lagged behind neighboring counties for rates of vaccination, 40.62% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 8,223 administered vaccines.
Statewide cases increased by 338 over the weekend, and the number of deaths increased by eight. There have been 892,469 confirmed cases statewide and 19,548 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.