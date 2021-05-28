New COVID death in Missaukee County

CADILLAC — The positivity rate in Lake County hit an important good-news threshold on Thursday.
State data put Lake County below a positivity rate of 5% for the first time since mid-March. The World Health Organization suggests a positivity rate above 5% can indicate the virus is community-spread. Positivity rates below 5% can indicate new cases are being identified and isolated.
While that was good news coming from Lake County, Missaukee County's COVID stats contained some bad news on Thursday; a new COVID-19 death was recorded even as there were no new cases.
Here is where the local COVID-19 numbers stood on Thursday:
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 10 data had Wexford County up by four cases and reaching a pandemic total of 2,537. Deaths held at 41. The seven-day average positivity rate rose after declining steadily; it reached 6.9% with the most recent data from May 25.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 23.9% for teens 16 to 19; 22.9% for people in their 20s; 32.5% for people in their 30s; 40.9% for people in their 40s; 53.7% for people 50 to 64; 73.5% for people 65 to 74 and 74.8% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 44.7%; the initiation rate was 50.1%. Kids age 12 to 15 have not been eligible for vaccination long enough to be fully vaccinated. The initiation rate in Wexford County for the youngest eligible age bracket is 11.7%. The most recent vaccine data was from May 26.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County had a pandemic total of 1,252, according to DHD No. 10, a decrease of one case. Deaths climbed by one and reached 18. The seven-day average positivity rate was 9.2%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13.9% for teens 16 to 19, unchanged; 17.9% for people in their 20s; 27.5% for people in their 30s, unchanged; 33.8% for people in their 40s, unchanged; 51.4% for people 50 to 64; 74.7% for people 65 to 74 and 73.9% for people 75-plus, unchanged. The overall completion rate was 42.3%. The initiation rate was 46.6%. The 12 to 15 age bracket’s initiation rate was 6.1%.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 581 while deaths held at 14. The positivity rate fell to 4.5%, which is below the World Health Organization’s 5% threshold, which is used to indicate whether a virus is community-spread.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.7% for teens 16 to 19; 25.5% for people in their 20s, unchanged; 61.4% for people in their 30s, unchanged; 64.2% for people in their 40s, unchanged; 52.5% for people 50 to 64; 56.6% for people 65 to 74 and 56.8% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 50%. The initiation rate was 54.8%. The initiation rate for the 12 to 15 age bracket was 6.7%.
Osceola County
Cases held at a pandemic total of 1,679, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 29. The positivity rate was 9.1%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 13.3% for teens 16 to 19; 13.9% for people in their 20s; 19.6% for people in their 30s; 25.6% for people in their 40s; 43.4% for people 50 to 64; 62.3% for people 65 to 74 and 64.4% for people 75-plus. The overall completion rate was 34.9%. The initiation rate was 39.1%. For the 12 to 15 age bracket, the initiation rate was 3.8%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 886,660 and deaths reached 19,090. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 53.1% based on May 26 MICR data and the completion rate was 46%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 58.5%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 5.7% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 25.
