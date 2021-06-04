CADILLAC — For the first time since Oct. 24, 2020, Wexford County's seven-day average positivity rate is 3.2%, just a hair above the state's 3% benchmark.
Wexford County's positivity is slightly lower than the statewide positivity rate, both of which are available at https://www.mistartmap.info/.
The news comes as District Health Department No. 10 announced that the department has administered 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across the department's 10-county jurisdiction, which overlaps with three Cadillac News counties (Wexford, Missaukee and Lake).
“We couldn’t be prouder of the efforts our staff and volunteers have made to achieve this milestone,‘ stated DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes, in a news release. “Vaccinations continue to be one of Public Health’s greatest tools to prevent disease and for COVID-19, it is no different. Having exceeded 100,000 doses of the vaccine is a leap in the right direction to help keep our communities safe.‘
In recent weeks, DHD No. 10's efforts have shifted toward meeting people where they are instead of asking people to come to them for their vaccines. DHD No. 10 has held pop-up clinics and taken the new Mobile Clinic bus to festivals and events.
You can, however, still go to the department for your clinic; DHD No. 10 is also hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at each local office on Tuesdays from 8:30 am. to 6:20 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can schedule online at www.dhd10.org/schedule or just walk in.
Here are Thursday's COVID-19 numbers for local counties.
Wexford County
District Health Department No. 2 had Wexford County’s pandemic total up by two and reaching at 2,541. Deaths increased by one and reached 42. The seven-day average positivity rate was 3.2% with the most recent data from June 1.
The state’s vaccine dashboard was not updated on Thursday. The most recent data had the overall completion rate at 45.4% and the initiation rate was 50.6%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County cases went up by two and reached a pandemic total of 1,257. Health department data had deaths holding at 18. The seven-day average positivity rate was 6.8%.
Missaukee County’s most recent vaccine completion rate was 43.4%. The initiation rate was 47.6%.
Lake County
Lake County cases held at 585 and deaths held at 14. The positivity rate dropped to 3.1%.
The vaccine initiation rate was 55.2%. The completion rate was 51.2%.
Osceola County
Cases cases rose by one for a pandemic total of 1,688, according to Central Michigan District Health Department data. Deaths held at 30. The positivity rate dropped to 6%.
The vaccine completion rate was 35.7%. The initiation rate was 39.6%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 889,511 and deaths reached 19,266. The state’s vaccine dashboard could not be updated on June 3; the state said updated vaccine information would be available on June 4. The most recent data, based on June 1 MICR records, showed at 53.8% initiation rate and a completion rate of 46.8%; CDC data had the overall vaccination rate at 59.2%; however, the CDC data uses people 16-plus while the state data uses people 12 and up. The seven-day average positivity rate is 3.9% and shows a steady decline; the most recent statewide data was from June 1.
