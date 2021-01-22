New details on vaccine phases within DHD No. 10

CADILLAC — As the state and communities begin vaccinating older residents in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, there are some in Phase 1A who haven't been vaccinated yet.
That's to be expected; the rule was never that all of one phase needed to be completed before the next phase could begin.
Still, healthcare workers are eligible to get vaccinated, if they want.
Now DHD No. 10 has put a link on their website for unvaccinated healthcare workers to get on the vaccine waitlist.
Other frontline workers, who are in Phase 1B, can also sign up for the health department's waitlist.
The exception is school employees; their vaccines will be arranged between the school districts and the health departments.
But if you're another frontline worker in Phase 1B (law enforcement, fire departments, jail or corrections staff, child or day care staff, adult and child protective services, homeless shelter staff, juvenile facility staff), you can get on the health department's vaccine waitlist directly without waiting for your boss to set it up.
People 65 and older can also get on the DHD No. 10 waitlist. In the Cadillac News coverage area, Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties are in the DHD No. 10 jurisdiction.
The DHD No. 10 COVID-19 waitlist surveys can be found here: https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
People without internet and without somebody who can help them get online can call 231-715-5557 to get on the waitlist, though the health department is urging you to go online if t all possible.
The health department is beginning to plan for Phase 1C.
Phase 1C is currently anticipated to be for people who are age 16 to 64 years and at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection "and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety, and protection during the COVID-19 response" as well as people in the 16 to 64 age range who have COPD, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, obesity or other conditions that puts them at high risk of negative COVID-19 outcome, DHD No. 10 said on Thursday.
Phase 1C is also for essential workers such as food and agriculture workers; critical manufacturing workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and "workers with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories and mortuary services."
"Essential workers whose work must be performed on-site, not covered in prior Phases, will also likely be vaccinated during this phase," DHD No. 10 said.
There were a few new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Wexford and Osceola counties each had two new confirmed cases, reaching respective pandemic totals of 1,141 and 835. Lake and Missaukee each had one, reaching totals of 323 and 508.
Wexford and Missaukee County also added probable cases on Thursday. Wexford County added three, for a pandemic total of 75 probable cases. Missaukee County added five, for a pandemic total of 130.
There were no new deaths locally, though the state of Michigan added 148 (128 from a review of vital records). Statewide deaths reached 14,053. Cases stood at 544,311 on Thursday.
