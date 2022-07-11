REED CITY — It wasn’t their plan to open a downtown storefront, but when Amanda and Kristopher Cross saw the available building, they decided to take their chance.
Homemade and More Consignment Shop opened its doors in early May to bring handmade goods and local art to the Reed City community.
Before Homemade and More opened up, the Cross’s had about 12 vendors consigned and ready to sell, but since opening, that number has grown to 18. Co-owner Kristopher Cross said there’s still room to spare, and they’re still actively recruiting vendors.
Cross said they decided to lease the retail space, located at 114 W. Upton Ave., because of the difficulty that comes with selling online.
“The markets getting flooded, you know, you gotta keep dropping your price and undercutting everybody,” he said. “And then, you end up not making money, and when you go to try to find a shop to put it in, there’s nobody doing it.”
Cross is a crafter himself as well. He takes old vinyl records and uses a laser cutter to make an image out of the material. The cut-out is then placed in a frame for display. Cross’s records can be found at Homemade and More amongst the works of his crafting peers.
Others in the community have been bringing custom mugs, T-shirts, tumblers and coasters, along with some jewelry. Another consignee has set up to sell antiques, including refurbished vintage furniture. Cross has also included a large wall filled with pieces from local artists to provide them with some exposure to the public and sell their work.
Reed City author Tim Bazzett is another recent addition to the Homemade and More vendor list. Bazzett’s books are a reflection of what it’s like to grow up in Reed City. His most recent work is a recounting of his mother’s life, told through the letters she sent to Bazzett’s father.
There are no specific guidelines for the handmade items being taken in; Cross said any and all are welcomed.
“It’s whatever you sit at home, and you make, and you try to sell it on the internet and have trouble with it,” he said. “You bring it in here, I consign spot and sell your stuff for you.”
The process to contract as a consignee is pretty straightforward, Cross said. Homemade and More’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in that time, sellers can come by to talk to Cross about situating a spot in the store.
Each item will get a sticker to let him know which booth it belongs too, and then a point of sale system keeps track of the money made for each seller. A 20% is kept by the Cross’s, but the remaining profit is to the seller.
One of the main reasons Cross said he and his wife opened the shop was because they know firsthand the difficulty that can come with trying to sell your goods independently.
Before owning the storefront, Cross worked in several factories, but would sell his vinyl art at craft shows. Even then, he found it wasn’t enough to turn any kind of major profit, and he suspected the case was the same for others.
“If you think about it, how often is a craft show? So they were probably kind of like me, where all your stuff sits,” he said. “Mine was in the garage, other people have it in a room in their house, and the stuff just sits and sits until you know, a couple of months later, you might have a craft show.”
Being open six days a week, morning until evening, Cross said people then have an opportunity to sell their stuff on a consistent basis. It will also help to create a stronger customer base.
Within the first few weeks of move in, Cross said they quickly connected with other local business owners and Reed City officials.
“Our city manager came down a few days ago. He checked the place out, and he thought it was a great idea to put this type of business in here,” Cross said. “He even suggested, we have this back area that’s really nice and all opened up, that we put some sort of hot dog stand back there, because we’ve got burger places, but no hot dog stands.”
A hot dog stand is one of the Cross’s hopes for the future, but they’re also looking into adding a paint and pour station to their back lot. Homemade and More’s basement also offers the opportunity for further expansion, Cross said.
As the Cross’s were gearing up for their grand opening, they saw a lot of excitement from the community via local Facebook groups. Now having been open for about two months, Cross said that excitement has only grown.
“The response from the community is amazing,” he said. “Everybody that walks through the door says it’s a beautiful place.”
