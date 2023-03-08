CADILLAC — For the past two months, Randy Boike has been getting used to his surroundings.
Although these surroundings are new, they are not unfamiliar to him. His prior work experience had him working in both the private and public sectors of the aviation industry. He was a captain for one of the major airlines and also did test flying for Boeing.
He also has ties to law enforcement.
While he has worked for the federal government, he currently works with the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office as a special deputy working in the courts. It is that combination of working in aviation and law enforcement and his 30 years in the Cadillac community that led to him taking on the role of the Wexford County Emergency Management Director.
He said his past roles in both aviation and law enforcement had a combination of discipline and process and that skill set melds nicely with his new position.
“It does both at the same time and both have the hourglass or minute glass that gets turned over when something abnormal or an actual emergency happens,” he said. “So you’re working in the tight confines of time and space and you have to respond to that in an intelligent and prepared manner.”
He said in his previous roles the idea was to prevent and mitigate and it is a similar situation in emergency management. He said the goal of emergency management is to minimize risk but sometimes just isn’t possible. A perfect example is a natural disaster like the tornado that hit the Gaylord area last summer.
In those cases, the goal of emergency management is to be prepared and react swiftly and competently, Boike said. He said chaos does not help so having a plan in place is vitally important in an emergency.
As a pilot, Boike also gets to utilize those skills with the emergency management department’s drone.
During the summer of 2021, former Wexford County Emergency Management Director Travis Baker purchased a drone after months of research and inquiries about what would best suit the needs of the county and the department. After that research, Baker decided to purchase the DJI Matrice 300 Drone. While the drone was not a cheap purchase, costing more than $10,000, it has allowed the department to do many things.
Search and rescue-type incidents and locating those who are on the lam from law enforcement are just two examples of how the drone has been utilized. Boike, like his predecessor, believes there are multiple ways the drone can assist his department.
“The drone program and understanding all the facets of aviation, it’s a pretty seamless transition over to the drone. It’s a fantastic tool and we’re just beginning to scratch the surface of what it can really do,” he said.
Boike said with the wildfire season quickly approaching, the drone will be a great resource. In particular, he said the thermal camera can be utilized to find hot spots even during the day and those small issues can be handled before they become big ones.
He said it also is a way for the county to provide mutual aid to neighboring municipalities as many don’t have access to such equipment.
Although the past two months have been exciting for Boike, he also said it is like drinking out of the fire hose because there is so much to learn and do. He said talking with his predecessor and other local emergency management directors have all told him it will take a year before he has some sort of comfort level with his job. They also told him it may be a few years before he has a true handle on everything the job entails.
In his short time on the job, Boike said he has already been to two fuel spills at local gas stations and a natural gas line that ruptured. He also has been dispatched to various structure fires including the one recently at Michigan Rubber.
With that activity he has responded to, Boike said he has gotten a pretty good idea of how to do unified incident command due to the multiple agencies involved in these types of incidents.
“I’m not the guy going in and fighting the fire or cleaning up a hazmat spill, but I look at what’s happening and work with fire, law enforcement and EMS, and then find out what resources are really needed in each situation,” he said. “It is my job to augment what they are doing and get the resources they need.”
He also said it is his role to mitigate and prevent, so in incidents like the fuel spill he is working to keep it from reaching rivers or lakes. Is an agency like the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy needed immediately or are they needed in a support role?
When it comes to what he wants the public to know about his position and the department he works in, he said if there is an emergency, man-made or natural, his department will respond in Wexford County.
People often think of first responders when they think of emergency incidents, and Boike said his department also is a first responder, but his role is different.
“My role, initially, is to ask the questions. When there is not an emergency there is prevention, but some things we can’t prevent, like a tornado,” he said. “While we can’t prevent (tornadoes), we can try to mitigate them to a degree, but they are still going to happen. So, it’s how we respond to that and that’s part of it. It’s a lot of pre-planning so when the event does happen we can limit or possibly prevent the loss of life and limit damage.”
