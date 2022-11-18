REED CITY — Emergency medical providers encounter every kind of trauma on the job, but some need more specialized care than others.
A newly introduced protocol by the state will give EMS departments the opportunity to receive sexual assault response training that allows patients more control over their care. An additional protocol will permit Community Integrated Paramedicine providers to carry and administer emergency contraception.
Community paramedicine hasn’t made its way to northern Michigan quite yet, but local EMS departments are already anticipating the region’s adoption of sexual assault training. Osceola County EMS Education Coordinator Jenny Edstrom expects the training to elaborate on trauma response basics by teaching emergency providers how to interact with victims of sexual assault.
“It’s just allowing us to be more sensitive and giving us a little bit more leeway in the patient’s comfort zone,” Edstrom said. “It’s not tying our hands to have to aggressively treat or evaluate the way we might a different type of trauma patient, because there’s a psychological trauma associated with this one as well.”
There are, of course, physical components to emergency care after a sexual assault, like gathering of evidence, but not every patient is ready for that right away — or ever. When EMS comes onto the scene, Edstrom said they’re ready to move and execute care like they would for victims of a fire or car accident. To someone who’s just experienced a sexual assault, that type of response can be overwhelming, and sometimes re-traumatizing.
Under normal circumstances, any available EMT or paramedic would start care immediately upon arrival, like checking vitals and monitoring EKG; however, if there’s sexual assault involved, the patient may not want to be touched, and if they do give consent, they might prefer a provider of their same gender. Patients also have the right to deny care completely.
The state’s training will address how to communicate with the patient to find out if they’re comfortable being assessed physically, and which individual they’d prefer to work with.
“We don’t specifically train our personnel to deal with the psychological aspect of (sexual assault), and the fact that these people might not want to be touched, they might be afraid of us, they might prefer one gender over another,” Edstrom said. “The protocol even says, allow the patient to pick their provider, so if it’s a female, and they were assaulted by a male, they may want a female provider.”
Missaukee County EMS Director Aaron Sogge said his department is hanging tight for more direction from the state, but he intends to assume the protocol when the time comes. Current Missaukee EMS protocol for sexual assault response already includes placing the patient with a provider of the same gender and trying to employ a calm demeanor when interacting with victims, but the added training will help to fine tune those skills.
“I’m one that believes, the more training the better. That’s what makes us well-rounded and great providers is when we train,” Sogge said. “And especially with something that we might not deal with so much, it’s important that we exercise all pieces of training, so that we can be better prepared for when that situation does arise.”
Missaukee EMS is working toward starting a Community Integrated Paramedicine program within the county, which may lead to eventual adoption of the paramedicine-specific protocol that allows providers to carry emergency contraception. Several members of Missaukee EMS staff are certified community paramedics, Sogge included. But until the program is under way, the department is focusing only on sexual assault training protocol.
Osceola EMS had also been interested in the possible inclusion of a Community Integrated Paramedicine program pre-COVID-19, but the changes brought on by the pandemic have put a pause in the process.
Edstrom said it’s rare that Osceola EMS receives a call for sexual assault, but she suspects that it’s because many go unreported. More often than not, she said acts of sexual assault are committed by someone close to the victim, behind closed doors. The stigma surrounding sexual assault and the fear of being found out may keep victims from coming forward.
Division of EMS and Systems of Care Director for the state of Michigan Emily Bergquist is optimistic that implementation of both protocols across the state will encourage sexual assault victims to reach out, now that they’re aware any care they receive would be specific to their situation.
“I hope that they understand that EMS is there for them when they need assistance,” she said. “It really is true, especially in rural communities where you don’t maybe have as much access to different types of care, ... that they can reach out to EMS.”
Bergquist worked on an ambulance for years, and in that time, she said she hadn’t learned nearly as much about the indicators and behaviors of possible sexual assault as she had while working on developing the state protocols. It’s possible that a victim may call on EMS for a situation that’s unrelated to sexual assault, but while on the scene, they’re exhibiting signs of abuse.
If personnel are properly trained in identifying and responding to those signs, Bergquist said it could help to facilitate more reporting, and then longer term safety for those patients.
There are hundreds of protocols currently set in place for EMS and other public safety agencies, and Bergquist said they cater to every possibly type of patient. The purpose in adding protocol for proper sexual assault response and emergency contraceptive access only further the goal of statewide EMS to be able to serve the community to the best of their ability.
“We just want everyone to know that regardless of what the situation is, or how something came about, or whatever the case may be, that EMS is there to provide the care that they need without judgment and with the greatest skill that we can possibly offer,” she said.
The protocol will first be reviewed and voted on by the region’s Medical Control Authority before being officially adopted. Edstrom said it should only take a month or two following adoption to start educating staff and implementing the policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.