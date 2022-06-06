CADILLAC — A trend is occurring within the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and if you ask Sheriff Trent Taylor he would say it is long overdue.
During the past few years, more females have been hired as deputies during his tenure as sheriff. Four total and three are currently on staff. The newest, Cidney Hoffman, recently graduated from the academy and has been working only a few weeks.
While more female hires are occurring within Wexford County, Taylor said it is not a trend that is universally happening throughout law enforcement.
“I don’t know that the numbers are changing nationwide or statewide, but they are here. We are getting more female applicants than we’ve ever seen in the past,” Taylor said. “I’m just trying to recruit the best quality applicants that I can and they’re rising to the top.”
Taylor also said when he hires new deputies, he tries to ensure they reflect the community they are going to be policing. With that in mind, it only makes sense to hire females. He said it also helps his office perform its duties.
Some people may be more comfortable talking with a female deputy in a certain type of environment or when a certain crime has occurred, according to Taylor. He also said it is a benefit to have women on the team as they can provide a different perspective on internal things within the sheriff’s office including standard operating procedures and policies.
Although he just hired Hoffman as the sheriff’s office’s newest deputy, Taylor said he is still looking to fill six vacancies. He said Wexford County is currently recruiting Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards certified and non-MCOLES certified applicants. The county also will sponsor them and pay for them to attend the police academy, which is what they did for Hoffman, Taylor said.
As for what is leading to Wexford County’s need for deputies and the nationwide shortage of law enforcement, Taylor said there are multiple reasons.
“Pay and pension is something that is brought to my attention on a regular basis by those who have been here and left,” Taylor said. “The overall public attitude toward law enforcement also plays a role, but I believe our community still supports our deputies and law enforcement.”
Taylor said the benefits and pension used to be big draws into a law enforcement career but that is no longer the case.
For Hoffman, the draw to become a police officer started due to her wanting to help people but also due to her family history.
While some families have a deep-rooted and successive generational devotion to the profession of law enforcement, the 21-year-old said it was her family’s constant run-ins with police that made her want to be on the wrong side of the law.
Hoffman said the things family members did were never super serious but having those types of experiences as a child made her realize she wanted to be on the other side. So with that mindset, the Muskegon native graduated high school in Benzie County before heading to Ferris State University.
She earned her bachelor’s degree and then entered the police academy.
“During my last semester at Ferris is when I went through the academy. I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “It was really good training, but it is just the basics. There is so much more that I’ve already learned a lot just starting here and there is so much more to learn.”
When it comes to being a female in law enforcement, Hoffman said there were 10 recruits in her class and she was the only female. While she does believe more females are entering the profession, Hoffman said it’s still a male-dominated career.
Hoffman said, however, she doesn’t think much about that as regardless of gender she and her fellow deputies are all trying to do the best job they can. The fact that there are more women at the sheriff’s office is good, but not something she focuses on.
She also said she may be new to the profession but she knows the public view of law enforcement is part of the reason there is a shortage in officers/deputies.
“It’s unfortunate because we need more people with good morals and good backgrounds joining. Everyone in my academy was sponsored or had a job by the end of it,” she said.
As for her new job, Hoffman said she is excited about the opportunity and getting to know the community. She also said she loves Northern Michigan and wants her life to be in the region.
“I definitely want to get involved in the community, and get to know everyone,” she said.
Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement in Wexford County can call the sheriff’s office for more information at (231) 779-9216.
