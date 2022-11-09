CADILLAC — A newcomer was going to be elected to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday's General Election regardless if a Republican or Democrat won.
The District 1 commissioners seat had newcomers Republican Jason Mitchell and Democrat Randy Sucharski seeking to fill the seat. In the end, Mitchell won by a tally of 1,076-419 over Sucharski. Mitchell will fill the seat vacated by current District 1 commissioner Joe Hurlburt, who opted to not seek re-election. The district covers Cedar Creek north of 37 Road, Greenwood and Liberty townships, and the City of Manton.
The Cadillac News attempted to reach out to Mitchell for comment on his election win, but calls were not immediately returned.
After the results came in, Sucharski said this wasn't the end of him trying to get on the board. He said this allowed him to get his name in the race and he will be back.
"Good luck to the county commission. You'll see me again in a couple of years," he said.
All other seats on the commission have candidates, Michael Musta (District 2), Ben Townsend (District 3), Kathy Adams (District 4), Michael Bush (District 5), Julie Theobald (District 6), Gary Taylor (District 7), Jason Baughan (District 8) and Brian Potter (District 9), running unopposed.
All those commissioners retained their seats.
These results are unofficial until they are approved by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers. The board typically meets a day or two after the election to certify the results. Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the canvassers are scheduled to meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
