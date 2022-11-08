LAKE CITY — One new face was elected to the Lake City Schools Board of Education, while several incumbents retained their seats on the board.
Incumbent Kristin Kent faced challenger Jodi Bridson to fill a partial term on the school board ending in 2026. Bridson defeated Kent, 1853 votes to 1374 votes.
Bridson is a 2004 Lake City Area Schools graduate and has a son currently attending Lake City High School. She will now become the board's newest member.
"I am so grateful for all voters in Missaukee that came, whether they were for me or not," Bridson said. "I am extremely happy to be part of our future generation of Trojans and their educations."
Kent was first approved to the board in September 2021 and has served as a member for over a year.
"I am disappointed in the results," Kent said. "I enjoyed my short time on the school board, and I wish Jodi the best of luck."
Three candidates were running for two six-year terms on the school board, including incumbents Tamara McLeod-Helsel and Ona Booms. They faced challenger Kate Cobb.
McLeod-Helsel and Booms retained their seats on the school board. McLeod-Helsel received 2245 votes and Booms received 1798 votes. Cobb received 1639 votes.
McLeod-Helsel was first elected to the school board in 2011 and has served for 11 years. She could not be reached for comment.
Booms was first elected in 2016 and has served on the school board for six years. She could not be reached for comment.
Cobb is a Lake City Schools graduate and the mother of two Lake City Elementary School students. She was not available for comment.
Incumbent Dana Venhuizen faced challenger Maria Grgurich to fill a partial term on the school board ending in 2024. Venhuizen defeated Grgurich, 2037 votes to 969 votes.
Venhuizen was first appointed to the school board in Apr. 2021 and is currently the Student Success Coordinator for Lake City Area Schools.
"I think there was a great turnout," Venhuizen said. "People really want to make sure things are getting done for Lake City Schools."
Grgurich is a Lake City resident and the mother of five children. She could not be reached for comment.
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
