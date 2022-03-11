New faces including new District 6 director part of the landscape for Wexford MSUE

CADILLAC — For the past month, Eric Karbowski has been doing a lot of introductions.
As the new Michigan State University Extension District 6 Director, Karbowski has been going anywhere and everywhere within the district to introduce himself. The district he oversees includes Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties. Recently, he was at the Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting to introduce himself to the board.
Karbowski started as the new direction on Feb. 1 after former District 6 Director Shari Spoelman retired in 2021.
Karbowski joined MSU Extension in 2019 as a community behavioral health educator focused on helping farmers and their families with solutions for managing stress. Before joining MSU Extension, he was the executive director for the Missaukee County Commission on Aging and a consultant with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
In addition, he supervised a program in the public mental health system for 10 years.
“Really, much of my career has been providing services to the local communities. I have a number of pre-existing relationships that span through District 6,” he said. “This transition meshed well with my experiences.”
Karbowski has a bachelor of science in education and a master of arts in administration from Central Michigan University. He is currently working on a doctorate in educational leadership at Liberty University.
Besides his new face as the District 6 Director, Karbowski said there also are some new faces in the Wexford County MSU Extension office. This includes 4-H program coordinator Katelyn King and community nutrition instructor Anna Kahmark.
“It is a nice blend of new and veteran staff in Wexford County. We have lots of experience there, especially with (commercial agriculture educator) Erin (Lizotte),” he said. “We also have 4-H with Laura Quist doing shooting sports. The new staff has been well-received and it has been a nice blend.”
Moving forward, Karbowski said he would like to see the MSU Extension offices within his district continue to leave a lasting footprint in the communities they serve. He also wants extension partners and communities to feel the impact of all the services and programs offered at the local and district levels, state and nationally.
