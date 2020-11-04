CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools will have some new faces and one familiar one after voters cast ballots for the board of education Tuesday.
Nicole Schultz was the top vote-getter with 5,883 votes, while Anne Engels followed with 5,226 votes. Incumbent Steve Anderson won the final seat with 4,915 votes while Zach Anderson lost out with 4,327 votes.
Schultz said this election was significant for her, her family, and the community.
"I am honored to be voted onto the CAPS school board. I truly believe in the excellence of our school system and will do my best to support our administrators, teachers, support staff, and families," she said.
Although he was the odd man out, Zach Anderson said he wanted to congratulate his opponents but also to say he would run again.
"Congratulations to the winners. I plan to run again in the future to serve the community and support students and teachers," he said.
There were going to be new faces on the board as incumbents Gary Rexford, and Mike Stebbins did not seek re-elections. The results are unofficial and will not be finalized until Thursday when the Wexford County Board of Canvassers meets to certify the results. Osceola County also will certify its election results on Thursday while Lake County will certify its results on Wednesday.
