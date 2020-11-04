REED CITY — There will be some new faces on the Reed City Area Public Schools Board of Education after Tuesday's election.
Incumbents Sherry Franklin and Nicole Quinn, along with newcomers Spencer Mund and Nate Vanderhoof, were elected to the school board. Vanderhoof was the top vote-getter with 2,164, followed by Mund with 1,974. Franklin was next with 1,902 votes and Quinn with 1,867.
Board appointed incumbent David Williams was the candidate with the lowest number of votes with 1,497. The four seats on the board up for election Tuesday are four-year terms.
The Osceola County Board of Canvassers are not scheduled to meet until Thursday, and as a result, the numbers will remain unofficial. Lake County voters also voted in the election, and the board of canvassers in that county is meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
