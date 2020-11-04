EVART — There will be new faces on both the Evart City Council and the Evart Public Schools after Tuesday's General Election.
Chris Emerick will be the new mayor of Evart as she received 293 votes compared to incumbent John Joyce's 151 and challenger Bob Lancaster's 182. As for the Evart City Council election, newcomer Sean Duffy had the most votes with 395 while Incumbent Matthew Hilderbrand will retain his seat with 336 votes. Fellow incumbent Ralph Carlson was the odd man out with 229 votes.
Emerick will serve as mayor for two years, while both Duffy and Hilderbrand will serve on the council for a four-year term.
For the Evart Public Schools Board of Education race, incumbents Karen Pylman and Gerald Nichols kept their seats while Eric Schmidt was the other candidate elected. Schmidt was the highest vote-getter with 1,766, followed by Pylman with 1,462 and Nichols with 1,419. Bre Grabill had the lowest vote total with 1,272. The three terms that Pylman, Nichols, and Schmidt won are for six years.
The results from all the elections in Osceola County are all unofficial until the board of canvassers certifies them. That, however, will not happen until Thursday.
