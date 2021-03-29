CADILLAC — A beautiful metaphor unfolded downtown as renovations on 305 North Mitchell St. got underway in late 2020.
Behind a false wall were receipts from March and April 1939. The receipts were for surplus food — mostly oranges, grapefruit, butter, wheat flour and beans.
The receipts appear to be from a Depression-era government program intended to help people survive tough economic times.
Ryan Cicchelli, owner and founder of the new Generations Insurance and Financial Services, sees a parallel between the program from 82 years ago and his new venture, which will be housed in the building where the receipts were found. Both endeavors try to help families prepare for their economic futures.
“There’s a lot of history with the building kind of serving the community and we really liked the idea,‘ Cicchelli said.
Cicchelli and his wife, April, used to partner with another firm in town but have gone out on their own, forming Generations.
The name was a little bit of a joke at first.
“I will tell you that I’ve been working with multiple families for a very long time,‘ Cicchelli said. In one LeRoy family, he’s worked with the three generations.
“I called them one day, out of kind of a joke, and I said, ‘You know, I want to do a billboard: Helping Families for Generations’ with your mother all the way down to your grandchildren,’‘ Cicchelli recalled. The client said, “’Ryan, that’s a fantastic idea.’ So that’s kind of where the names stem from.‘
Generations is accepting clients downtown; a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen soon.
Cicchelli said he’s excited to be in Cadillac.
“Being downtown gives you a sense of community,‘ he said. “We’re in the building for the long-term.‘
