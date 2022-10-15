New forest supervisor named for Huron-Manistee National Forest

CADILLAC — There is new leadership within the Huron-Manistee National Forest after a recent announcement by US Department of Agriculture Forest Service Eastern Regional Forester Gina Owens.
Owens announced the selection of James Simino as the new forest supervisor for the Huron-Manistee National Forests. Simino is the successor of Leslie Auriemmo who retired in December 2021 after serving in that position for the previous seven years. Before his selection as the new forest supervisor, Simino was the district ranger overseeing the Columbine Ranger District in the San Juan National Forest in Colorado from 2019 to 2022.
He also previously served as the District Ranger in the Entiat Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington state from 2016 to 2019 and the District Ranger in the Tusayan Ranger District, in the Kaibab National Forest in Arizona from 2013 to 2016.
“My career has been guided by my passion to engage with people, communities, and partners to help manage the lands entrusted for the public to enjoy,“ Simino said. “I am truly looking forward to stewarding the Huron-Manistee National Forests while working collaboratively to meet the needs of our visitors and local communities.”
As the new forest supervisor, Simino will lead newly selected staff officers at the supervisor’s office who are responsible for natural resources, operations and fire management. This includes Jeffrey Bellaire as the natural resource staff officer, Kim Walton as the operations staff officer, Kevin Reese as the forest fire management staff officer and Heather Jamison as the forest engineer.
“Our district rangers and staff officers bring technical abilities and strong partnership and community engagement experiences which are the key to fulfilling our mission to improve forest health and resiliency,” he said.
A New England native, Simino attended Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania and graduated with a bachelors in environmental studies in 1996.
He started his federal career with the Bureau of Land Management in Eugene, Oregon as a fisheries technician. He worked as a fisheries biologist in the Pacific Northwest, Eastern Region, and Southwestern Region. In 2014, he was awarded the National Line Officer Team Leadership Award for excellence in line officer commitment to the restoration of fire-adapted ecosystems.
