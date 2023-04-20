CADILLAC — Ms. Green Shredding and Recycling Center has a new tool in its arsenal.
Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the center now owes a glass pulverizer. With the new machinery, center co-owner Rita Meech said they can begin taking any colored glass to turn into sand.
“We’re the first to be able to do something with glass in the northern area, so it’s exciting,” she said.
Due to weight and how expensive it is to transport, Meech said the center wasn’t able to accept glass before. After doing some research, she discovered people in Louisiana were reusing pulverized glass to restore their beaches.
When she found the glass pulverizers were being made in New Mexico, Meech said she went for the EGLE grant to purchase the machine.
“It’s a new idea that started in the southwest, so we’re giving it a try up here,” she said. “We’re the first to ever buy one up here.”
Ms. Green Shredding and Recycling Center co-owner Luke Mattison said they’ve had the machine for three weeks, but only started accepting glass about a week. Since then, he said they’ve filled two large boxes of glass ready to be pulverized.
Once city residents find out about the machine, Mattison said he expects they’ll fill one large box per day.
“The more stuff we can take as a recycling center, the better we are,” he said. “It’s kind of opens up a new door for us.”
The pulverizer turns the glass into sand with no sharp edges. Mattison said they can put different colored glass bottles and jars into the machine.
Though glass isn’t as harmful to the environment as other materials, Mattison said glass takes up a lot of space in landfills. With their new machine, he said people have an alternative to throwing up their used glass bottles and jars.
“Anything you can do to keep it out of the landfill, you’re better off doing,” he said.
The new glass pulverizer has opened a new opportunity for the center. Mattison said they have brought large bags and have begun packaging the sand from the machine.
In the coming weeks, the center plan to begin handing out samples for customers to try out as landscaping material. Mattison said people could use it around their flowerbeds or as mulch around their homes.
Landscaping may not be the only usage for the reused sand. Meech said it could be used for art projects or sandbags to add weight to a vehicle.
Once the center begins marketing its new product, Meech said it’ll be interesting to see what people use the sand for.
“It’s so new,” she said. “Like any new project, we’ll see how it goes. Who knows how this is going to spread.”
Interest in the pulverizer has grown, according to Meech. Since it’s the only one in Michigan, she said many wine companies have expressed interest in sending the center their bottles to be upcycled.
Springtime also seems to bring in more traffic. Mattison said since the pandemic, they’ve expanded a lot, including adding more trucks to their rotation.
“We seem to keep on growing year after year,” he said.
Items like paper, cardboard and plastic are the main items that come into the center. Mattison said they attribute the uptick in recycling to people cleaning out their homes during the spring. He also said people seem to have developed a habit for recycling after the pandemic.
Meech said growing interest shows people’s appreciation for recycling and the benefits it provides. Along with the environmental pros of recycling and upcycling, Meech said it also helps local economies by creating jobs within the state.
“People want to recycle,” she said. “It’s not mandated, but they want to do something for the environment and the economy.”
While the center has more work to do with its new business venture, Meech said they are excited for what’s to come.
“It’ll have a big impact,” she said.
“It’s a big project and it’s just started. It’s going to time some time to get this all going.”
When dropping for your glass, Mattison asks people to clear out their bottles and jars before taking them to the center. He also said to watch out for corks and bottle caps since these items can’t go there in the machine.
If possible, Mattison asked people to remove any labels on their glasses or jars. This is not required, but he said it makes the process of recycling them easier.
The center is accepting any kind of colored glass, including wine bottles, liquor bottles, jam and jelly jars and pickle jars.
Mattison said they can’t take any kind of window glass, such as from a home or car. This is because it is a different kind of glass that can’t run through the machine.
When dropping off plastic, people are asked to rinse it off first. Cardboard is asked to be broken down.
Those interested in having their recycling picked can call the center at (231) 942-9444, email them at ms.green@charter.net or visit their website at msgreen.net.
Meech said they do pick-ups in the city every other week. In between those weeks, she said they go around Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
