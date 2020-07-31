New Hope Center able to buy 30 new mattresses, covers with donations they received from area non-profits

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Community Foundation and the Youth Advisory Committee recently awarded $2,960 and $1,000, respectively, to New Hope Center to purchase 30 new bed mattresses and 30 mattress protective covers.
According to a press release issued by CACF, the mattress covers help protect against dust mites, perspiration, allergens and bacteria, it also gives the mattress a longer life span.
"The clients in both the men's and women's shelter are very appreciative of having new mattresses to sleep on," said New Hope Center executive director Chris Crawley. "I am sure that we will get some good comments over the next several nights as people sleep in them.‘
“Quality of life is the general well-being of individuals, and our shelters do brilliant work at serving the less fortunate population‘ this is not easy work,‘ said CACF Executive Director Doreen Lanc.
