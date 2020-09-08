New Hope Center manager honored by service organization

CADILLAC - The Kiwanis Club of Cadillac recently honored member Chris Crawley for his dedication and service to the community.
Crawley was born and raised a Hoosier and is a graduate of Indiana University with a major in public affairs.
Fate brought Crawley to Michigan in 2002 when he began a career in finance as the branch manager of American General Finance. In 2009, his position as a branch manager for Chemical Bank provided an opportunity for him to join Business Network International where he became involved in community service.
Since moving to Cadillac, Crawley has been heavily involved in the community with volunteer work for both the Kiwanis Club and the First Baptist Church.
"Christopher Crawley became a member of our Kiwanis family on Dec. 6, 2011," said Tom Talluto. "He remains highly active in community service work and became very active in Kiwanis. He quickly assumed the position of vice president and then club president from 2012 to 2014."
Crawley now serves as treasurer. He can be seen at the Vikings Memorial Field as a Kiwanis volunteer in the concession. Every year he cooks Polish brats and hamburgers on the club's industrial-sized grill at the Festival of the Arts. He also enjoys volunteer work at the annual business expo and community service expo.
"His service doesn't stop with the Kiwanis," Talluto said. "He is an active member of the First Baptist Church of Cadillac and serves as a deacon. He leads the men's ministry, coaches the softball team and is a high school youth leader."
After 20 years in finance, Crawley changed careers. He now manages the non-profit organization New Hope Center where he oversees several homeless shelters in Cadillac.
Crawley married his bride Erica in 2013.
"Please join us in congratulating Chris," Talluto said."We wish him long life and success."
