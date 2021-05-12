CADILLAC — Efforts to finish building the New Hope Center homeless shelter in Cadillac recently received a sizeable shot in the arm.
New Hope Center announced it received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
“As we are nearing the end of completion on the new facility, these funds will help us finalize some pieces that are still needed, such as bathroom fixtures, appliances, bedding, or furniture‘ said New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley. “Imagine the joy on our residents faces as they have a safe comfortable place to stay during a vulnerable time in their lives.‘
“Unfortunately, homelessness is a major issue around our nation; without shelters, vulnerable individuals are left short of essential services due to hardships," said Doreen Lanc, CACF executive director. "New Hope Center is more than just a shelter; it is a safe environment with a bed, meals, and advocates to connect clients to resources to become self-sufficient again."
According to a press release issued by New Hope Center, the new facility on Lincoln Street will allow them to serve homeless individuals under one roof.
"In the past, we have been operating out of five older homes which consisted of a men’s shelter, women’s shelter (single women and single moms with children) and three family shelters," the press release states. "The new facility will allow us to be more efficient and provide opportunities for the community to come in and volunteer their services by counseling the residents, teaching them some life skills, assist with the workforce development program, or be a mentor to one of our residents. This grant along with a $500,000 Federal Home Loan Bank Grant and many other donations from the community will help this vision that the board had several years ago finally come to life."
News of the CACF donation came at an opportune time for New Hope Center, which has been dealing with material delays and project cost increases over the last couple of months.
They had hoped to have the facility finished and ready for occupants by May or early June but with delays in obtaining drywall holding up the completion of other aspects of the project, Crawley said they'd be lucky to be done by late August.
Although they had to cancel their May fundraiser due to COVID-19, Crawley said they'll likely still hold some sort of event later this year, and he's also looking for other grant opportunities to cover the remaining costs.
In the near future, Crawley said they'll be requesting volunteers from the community to help them complete the last stages of building the center. Much of that work will involve painting.
For updates on how the center is coming along, Crawley said to look them up on Facebook.
