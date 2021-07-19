New Hope Center receives $7.5K from Women's Giving Circle toward women's wing construction

CADILLAC — Officials with New Hope Center announced recently they have received a grant in the amount of $7,500 toward completion of the women’s wing of the new facility being built at 1125 Lincoln St. in Cadillac.
The grant was given by the Women’s Giving Circle, which is a fund held at the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
In the past, New Hope Center had been operating out of five older homes which consisted of a men’s shelter, women’s shelter (single women and single moms with children) and three family shelters. The new facility will allow the shelter to be more efficient and provide opportunities for the community to come in and volunteer their services by counseling the residents, teaching them life skills, assisting with the workforce development program, or mentoring one of the residents, according to a New Hope Center press release.
“As we are nearing the end of completion on the new facility, these funds will help us finalize the kitchen area with new cabinets, appliances, and some furnishings for the living area,‘ said center executive director Chris Crawley. “Imagine the joy on our residents faces as they have a safe comfortable place to stay during a vulnerable time in their lives.‘
“The mission of the Women’s Giving Circle is to address the needs of women and girls in the Cadillac area,‘ said Doreen Lanc, executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. “The New Hope Center facility women’s wing will provide a healthy and safe environment, and provide resources to support women as they work to get back on their feet,‘
Crawley wrote in an email to the Cadillac News they’ve purchased cabinets for the kitchen in the women’s wing and will use the rest of the funds to purchase furniture and appliances that will be needed in that area.
“We are about 70% completed with the facility, (and) we hope to be completed by the end of September,‘ Crawley said.
Right now, Crawley said mudding is being completed at the facility and once that is finished, volunteers will be coming in to paint. The biggest project left to do is the flooring. Crawley said at some point they’ll need volunteers to come in and clean/prep the floor before installers can do their part. They have several smaller projects that also need to be done, including assembling 30 ceiling fans, painting the metal lockers, assembling shelving units for the bedrooms, installing appliances, and sorting through the trailers.
They’re still looking for the following: cabinets to install in the laundry rooms, cabinets and countertop for the pantry room, locking filing cabinets, new folding tables and stackable chairs for the conference room, small sink/counter in the conference room, kitchen utensils, pots and pans, silverware, and office furniture.
They’re also looking for some landscaping ideas to do around the property. They have some material to build a small pole barn-type building to be used for storage, but would need more materials and volunteers to help build it.
“The biggest struggle we are having right now is finding employees, which I know is the same struggle that a lot of businesses/organizations are having at this time,‘ Crawley said. “We currently have two open positions and have received a lot of applications but very few return a call to set up an interview.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.