CADILLAC — New Hope Center recently received a grant to address transportation obstacles that many of the shelter’s clients face on a daily basis.
The grant, which was in the amount of $500, was awarded by the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle, a fund held at the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
Funds will be used to purchase bus tickets for clients that have a transportation barrier on getting to appointments, employment interviews, employment and getting to a safe place to stay during the day while the shelter is closed.
Since last year, New Hope Center has been in its new consolidated facility on Lincoln Street. New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said the new facility has allowed them to be more efficient and provide services to more individuals who would otherwise be camping in the woods, sleeping in their cars or sleeping on park benches.
“We realized this past winter that we needed funding for bus tickets for our clients to be able to get to warm places during the day like the Salvation Army Community Center,” said Crawley. “A lot of our clients do not have their own transportation to get to job interviews, this will help relieve that barrier too and assist them with getting to their new workplace until they receive their first paycheck.”
“The mission of the Women’s Giving Circle is to address the needs of women and girls in the Cadillac area,” said Doreen Lanc, Executive Director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. “The New Hope Center facility’s women’s wing will provide a healthy and safe environment, and provide resources to support women as they work to get back on their feet.”
