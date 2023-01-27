CADILLAC — New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said people used to worry that homeless shelters would provide the perfect environment for rampant COVID-19 spread.
After all, shelters are a place where strangers congregate in close quarters, sharing the same living space and breathing the same air.
Crawley said this belief is part of the reason why New Hope Center occupancy levels were lower during the first couple of years of the pandemic.
It turns out, however, that COVID-19 spread among homeless shelter occupants wasn’t a problem, largely because the residents stayed away from crowded public places like grocery stores and restaurants. Shelter staff, on the other hand, weren’t as isolated from the disease, leading to a number of sick days and even the closure of the shelter for a brief period.
“Last year we did have some days or weeks where we were either closed or limited to the number of clients due to COVID,” Crawley said.
Now that the worst of the pandemic is seemingly over, Crawley said they’re starting to see occupancy levels creeping back to what they were pre-COVID, and possibly even higher than that in the coming months.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, Crawley said they recorded 6,098 bed nights this fiscal year (which begins in May), compared to 3,315 bed nights as of Dec. 31, 2021, during the last fiscal year.
Currently, Crawley said they’re at capacity in the men’s wing and the family wing. The women’s wing also is filling up, although Crawley said they still have a few beds open.
Prior to the family wing’s opening toward the end of summer last year, Crawley said their ability to bring in families in need was hamstrung, as one of their shelters burned down and the other had previously been sold to help pay for the new facility at 1125 Lincoln St.
Within months of the new facility being open, Crawley said the family wing — which includes four separate units, with each averaging four occupants — completely filled up. Before the new wing opened, some families in need had been coach surfing, living in cars or even living in tents in the woods amid freezing conditions.
Capacity in the men’s and women’s wings also increased when the new facility opened up.
“Our old men’s shelter could only accommodate seven men. We can accommodate 16 here and have been full or close to it most of the time,” Crawley said. “Our old women’s shelter could accommodate 14 women and children. Now we can accommodate 16.”
As a result of funding and staff limitations, residents are required to leave the shelter every day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the time they’re gone, Crawley said they’re encouraged to look for work if they haven’t found a job already.
One of the situations that Crawley said he’s noticing more of is residents who have stable employment, but who are unable to find an affordable place to live.
“Affordable housing is a big problem,” Crawley said. “Over 50% of our clients have some type of income but are not able to afford a (one- to two-bedroom) apartment or home even if they are available.”
Crawley added that while the typical length of stay at the shelter is 90 days, they’ve been issuing more extensions because of the housing shortage; one resident, in particular, had to remain at the shelter for nine months while looking for a home.
As far as New Hope Center operations go, Crawley said they’re getting by, although inflation has taken its toll.
While most of the shelter’s non-perishable items are donated by various groups and organizations throughout the community, Crawley said the price for some grocery staples has skyrocketed.
For eggs and milk alone, Crawley said they’re spending an average of $225 a month.
“We are currently low on our meat supply, so if anyone is willing or able to donate ground beef or ground sausage, that would be greatly appreciated,” Crawley said. “Both can be used for multiple food dishes such as Hamburger Helper, sloppy joes, spaghetti, meatloaf or hamburger.”
In the coming months, grocery bills may be getting even more pricey, as Crawley expects they’ll see an uptick in residents when pandemic-era state and federal assistance programs come to an end.
“We are always looking for funding, we would like to be open 24/7 every day which would cost approximately $30,000 more a year but short term if we could get an extra $4,000 that would allow us to be open all day on Sunday,” Crawley said. “Sundays are hard for our clients because there is not any public transportation available and limited areas for them to go.”
Crawley said they’re also looking for volunteers to teach/facilitate classes such as budgeting, anger management, life skills, cooking, nutrition and Bible studies.
For those who want to help, the best way to contact the shelter is by calling (231) 486-2022 or emailing changinglives@newhopecadillac.org.
