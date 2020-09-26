CADILLAC — Piece by piece, wall by wall, the New Hope Center homeless shelter is coming together.
Center executive director Chris Crawley said even though they ran into some delays obtaining the materials they need to install plumbing earlier this summer, the project is progressing, with crews now starting to erect the building's walls.
"Everything seems to be moving into place as it should," Crawley said.
Located on Francis Street near the Wexford County Jail, once complete, the 9,500-square-foot New Hope Center will replace all the shelters currently being operated in various locations around the city and in Haring Township.
Much of the work done so far on the center has been completed by volunteer laborers and much of the materials have been donated or salvaged, allowing shelter organizers to shave off a significant chunk of construction costs.
While this has been a huge help, Crawley said delays in obtaining materials may end up increasing the overall cost of the project and delay its completion.
They had hoped to be open (at least partially) by the end of January but with the delays, Crawley said it's looking more like March.
If they have to, Crawley said they'll open the facility in sections, starting first with the men's wing, which will allow them to sell their existing men's shelter and put that money toward finishing the New Hope Center. Gradually, as they obtain the resources they need, they'll finish the women's and family wings.
Fortunately, since the center already has existing facilities for homeless men, women and families, there isn't an urgent need to finish the new shelter immediately.
That being said, Crawley said their existing facilities are either completely filled or close to being filled, so they are anxious to get the new center up and running in order to serve more people in need, especially with the coldest months of the year coming up.
Since they had to cancel their main fundraiser this year because of COVID-19, Crawley said they may turn to some of their past donors to help them raise the money they need to buy all the furnishings and amenities for inside the new shelter.
Crawley said they've been very fortunate so far, as the community has stepped up and shown their support every step of the way, including a couple of weeks ago during the center's annual grocery/consumers good drive.
In order to gather a variety of products to support their operations over the next year, New Hope Center volunteers were stationed at Save-A-Lot and Family Fare in Cadillac, as well as Roger's of Lake City.
Shoppers going into the stores could buy as many items as they wished for the center. When they left, they handed the items to the volunteers to fill up a vehicle they had parked on location.
During the drive, Crawley said people donated around $2,200 to the center, as well as a truck-bed full of items, which should last them until this time next year, assuming the state doesn't go on lockdown again; when that happened earlier in the year, Crawley said they quickly used up the majority of their paper towel and toilet paper.
New Hope Center will be holding their next volunteer day on Oct. 24, when they'll be installing soffit and facia on the new facility. Crawley said they're hoping for 60-80 volunteers, and even if for some reason they can't install the soffit and facia on that day, they can always do interior work, since by that time the walls should be finished.
The center posts event notices on their Facebook page. Volunteers can sign up through these notices or send an email to director@newhopecadillac.org.
