CADILLAC — A new gas station and convenience store opened its doors recently at the corner of Mitchell and North streets in Cadillac.
“We are up and running and excited to be serving the Cadillac community!” wrote Katelyn Tessin, marketing manager for Krist Oil Company, in an email to the Cadillac News last week.
Work began at the site during the spring of 2022.
For several decades prior to the property coming under new ownership, it was home to Payne’s Tire Co.
The new store offers fuel, 20-pound propane tanks, free air, hot food, grocery essentials, restrooms, snacks, beverages (pop, water, beer, wine and liquor), and tobacco products.
Krist Oil Company is a family-owned business that began four generations ago. Starting off as a small candy shop and tavern in Caspian, Michigan, to support local miners, the company has since expanded to 75-plus convenience store locations throughout Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Krist Oil also operates several propane plants in the Upper Peninsula, lower Michigan and northern Wisconsin, supplying propane and fuel oil to area homes.
Tessin said Krist prides itself on being a veteran-friendly employer and has been awarded the bronze-level Veteran Friendly Employer award by AMVETS.
“We value the skills Reserve-Component members bring to the workplace and support them in times of peace, crisis, and war,” Tessin said. “As of today, Krist employs many veterans and active military service members.”
Tessin said they anticipate needing 12 employees for the Cadillac location, spanning from management to delivery to retail attendants.
A banner hanging on the store Tuesday advertised open positions. Visit www.kristoil.com/careers to learn more about employment opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.