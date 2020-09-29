New local COVID-19 cases reported since Friday

State and health department data showed Monday four local counties had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, but no new deaths.
Lake County had three new cases since Friday to jump up to 34 total confirmed cases, while Missaukee County had two new cases since Friday for a total of 48, according to District Health Department No. 10 data. Data from the health department showed Wexford County had one new case since Friday to bring its total confirmed cases up to 109.
Similarly, Central Michigan District Health Department data showed Osceola County had one new case since Friday bringing its total up to 84.
In the District Health Department No. 10 region, which includes Lake, Missaukee, and Wexford counties, a total of 1,228 people had recovered from a total of 1,624 confirmed cases. That included 28 people who recovered in both Lake and Missaukee counties and 72 in Wexford County. Lake County had one probable case as of Monday while Missaukee had 16 and Wexford 20.
In the six-county region of Central Michigan District Health Department, which includes Osceola County, there have been 1,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that, 420 have recovered including 62 in Osceola County.
No local school districts were listed on the state's school-related outbreak reporting website. The state considers a COVID-19 outbreak as two or more cases.
Statewide, there were 1,308 newly confirmed cases on since Friday, bringing Michigan’s COVID-19 pandemic total to 122,735. There have been 6,731 deaths. Of the 6,731 people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan, four were in Wexford County, and one was in Missaukee County. Both Lake and Osceola counties have not had a death related to COVID-19 reported.
The daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System since Saturday. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases for the state was 654 per day.
