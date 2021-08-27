CADILLAC — Lume Cannabis Co. will be opening the doors of its new Cadillac location Saturday and once it does it will become the largest single-state, adult-use operator in the United States.
The Cadillac store, located at 1250 S. Mitchell St., is the newest of Lume’s 22 adult-use stores that opened across the state in 2021. The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
The first 100 customers to purchase a product at Lume’s Cadillac store will receive a free Lume swag bag. Customers placing an order of $50 or more will receive a gift and all products will be 20% off storewide.
Lume plans to open 22 new adult-use stores across the state in 2021 bringing its total number of Michigan adult-use stores to 40 by the end of the year. The effort is part of Lume’s goal of having 100 adult-use stores open throughout Michigan by 2024, according to a company press release.
“At Lume, our goal is to serve the cannabis needs of every Michigander, regardless of where they live,” Lume President and COO Doug Hellyar said in the release. “We take great pride in giving back to the communities we serve, creating jobs and providing much-needed tax revenue to local municipalities to fix roads, hire public safety officers and support local schools.”
Lume also is launching a delivery service, Lume Delivery, from its Cadillac store on Aug. 28. Delivery orders can be placed online at lume.com.
In 2020, Lume opened 11 stores throughout Michigan, introduced five new product lines and more than 30 new products, and created nearly 350 jobs statewide. All Lume cannabis is grown and cultivated in a facility in Evart.
“The opening of our Cadillac store is big news for adult-use consumers in and around Cadillac, and a big step for Lume as a company as Lume becomes the largest single-state adult-use operator in the country,” Hellyar said. “At Lume, we pride ourselves on offering an unmatched variety of safe and high-quality THC and CBD products, and we are excited to introduce our brand and show cannabis in a new light to more adult-use consumers in northern Michigan and beyond.”
