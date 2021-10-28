HERSEY — Residents of Hersey have come to expect a certain level of quality from the pizzeria located within the Hersey Party Store, located at 640 N. Main St.
Most recently called Mike’s Pizza, the restaurant has been selling some version of the same pizza recipe for about 20 years.
About three weeks ago, the pizzeria closed as a result of some staffing changes and since that time, Leslie Watts and her fiancé, Noel Poole, have been hard at work getting the restaurant cleaned up and ready for customers once again.
Watts worked as a cashier at the party store for about three months before the staffing shakeup and had some experience in food service, including at a bakery and as a cook at a nursing facility. Poole also has a food service background, working as a cook in the Army, at various restaurants and for a catering company.
Watts said they jumped at the opportunity to take over management of the pizzeria, which they’ve renamed “Hersey’s Pizza Place.”
“We’re trying to keep that tradition going,” Watts said.
Since closing, Watts said they’ve received calls and comments daily from people wondering when they would be opening back up again.
In addition to cleaning the place up, painting, and ordering a new marquee sign from Affordable Prints in Evart, Watts said they’ve been waiting on replacement gaskets for their pizza prep station.
“We’re getting everything nice and shiny,” Watts said. “We’re really excited to do this. We both love to cook.”
Watts said when open, they’ll offer the same pizza that has been sold at the business for 20 years, in addition to subs, salads and chicken wings. Eventually, Watts said they’d like to expand the menu to include soups and salads at lunchtime, taco Tuesdays, specialty pizzas and breakfast on the weekends.
“We’re definitely going to be hands-on,” said Watts, who added that they’ll also be relying on some assistance from one of the other party store employees to help run the pizzeria.
“It’s crazy the amount of foot traffic we see,” Watts said.
Although they’re still in the midst of getting the restaurant in order, Watts said they’re aiming to be open the weekend before the opening day of firearms deer season.
