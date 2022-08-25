MANTON — Among the new features of this year’s Manton Harvest Festival will be a parade route honoring one of the event’s most dedicated supporters.
Don Larson, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 98, for decades owned and operated Larson’s Floral in downtown Manton. He also served the community as the Harvest Festival parade chairman for 68 years, and on the city commission for 12 years, including two terms as mayor.
A proclamation written by current Mayor Sam Cronkhite officially defines “The Don Larson Memorial Parade Route” as starting at the west corner of 6th Street and proceeding north on Michigan Avenue to the intersection of Main Street. From there, it proceeds west on Main Street to the intersection of 41 1/2 Road.
“May the city of Manton and its citizens forever remember the love and devotion of one of its dearest friends,” the proclamation states.
Also new to this year’s Manton Harvest Festival, which will be held from Friday, Sept. 2, to Monday, Sept. 5, will be lawn tractor pulls, a corn hole tournament, and a performance by the Scottville Clown Band in honor of Larson, Vickie Akers and Chuck Brandt.
In addition to the new events, this year’s festival will bring back many of the popular attractions of previous years, including a midway from Native Amusements, live music, car show, lumberjack competition and fireworks over Lake Billings. Also returning this year will be musical impersonations of artists such as Ronnie Milsap, Elvis, Olivia Newton-John and Rod Stewart.
Food trucks will be onsite during the entire festival, selling brats, hot dogs, burgers and tacos, among other items.
The Harvest Festival has been an annual Labor Day tradition for nearly 100 years in Manton, although the event originally was billed as the “Field and Aviation Day.”
On Sept. 16, 1924, the revelry officially began with the drawing of airplane tickets. Ten Manton merchants each gave away a ticket for a free airplane ride, with the drawings conducted from each place of business from thousands of hopeful tickets.
During the day of the festivities, besides the free rides, the “flyers” did stunt flying throughout the day over the skies of Manton.
Other events at that first festival in 1924 included a half mile horse race, a collar and necktie race, barrel dressing contest, potato race for women, tug of war between two automobiles, all kinds of foot races, a tug of war between two local communities across Cedar Creek, and a firemen’s hose fight. The day’s festivities ended with a big dance in the Manton Garage.
Organizer Mike Moffit has said that while the festival roots are firmly entrenched in agriculture, the event has evolved over the years to become more of a community gathering of friends, families and old classmates.
For more information, check out the Manton Harvest Festival on Facebook or email manton.harvestfest@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.