MARION — Last week the Marion Public Schools Board of Education held two meetings, and after the second one, Steve Brimmer was the new part-time district superintendent.
Last month, Marion Public Schools began the process to hire a new part-time superintendent and elementary principal/Title I position. The posting came one week after the district received the news in late August that former superintendent/elementary principal Chris Arrington was resigning from the position after he took a different job.
His departure, however, left the district scrambling to get its leadership in place. For one, the state mandates all schools have superintendents, but the district also was preparing for the start of the new school year. While this is an annual occurrence, this year, it took on added work due to COVID-19.
With its new leader set to start soon, the Cadillac News decided to reach out to Brimmer to ask him a few questions to introduce him to the Marion community. What follows are the questions he was asked and Brimmer’s responses.
• Tell a little bit about yourself.
SB: I am originally from Merritt and I graduated from Houghton Lake Schools. We have a house in St. Louis currently, but are looking to move north since my wife and I are both from the Merritt/Houghton Lake area. We have three children, Sydne who is 24, Steven who is 21, and Bailee who is 19. We have been blessed with two amazing grandchildren and have one more on the way!
In terms of hobbies, I love to be outside. I like to hunt, especially bowhunt, and love to ice fish. I enjoy playing golf, although I am terrible.
I taught for five years in St. Charles to begin my career. Then I was hired in St. Louis as a teacher. After several years, I became the middle school principal there, and eventually the superintendent. I left St. Louis to become the superintendent of McBain Schools after being in St. Louis for 15 years. I really enjoyed my time at McBain and loved being in a small, rural area. At the time, we still lived in St. Louis and although we had hoped to move up north when I got the job, we were not able to do so at that time. As a result, I applied for the superintendent position in Shepherd. I was the superintendent there for two years. I officially retired from public education in June of 2020.
• Why did you decide to come out of retirement?
SB: The opportunity to work in a small, rural community was very enticing to me, especially considering that my mother, sister, niece and nephews live in the area.
• What was it about Marion Public Schools made you want to apply?
SB: When I saw the job posting, I immediately reached out to Dave Cox, the Wexford-Missaukee ISD superintendent to get details about the position. The potential opportunity to work in a small community was extremely enticing to me.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district? Do you have ideas on how to address them?
SB: As with most districts in the state, enrollment concerns are a major issue in addition to achievement results.
• What do you think makes you the best person for the job of superintendent at Marion?
SB: I think my experience as a superintendent will be helpful as well as my time in rural school districts. I firmly believe that we will be able to work together to continue the excellent work that is already occurring in Marion and advance the school district.
• During the interview, daycare/preschool, and a bond project were discussed. Why is being successful in both endeavors key to the success of the district?
SB: It’s been proven that a successful preschool program can have a very positive impact on students, both emotionally and academically. Since the early years are the foundation of a student’s education, it is vital to provide them with successful preschool and daycare programs.
Bond proposals are being used by many districts throughout the state to deal with maintenance issues that occur with facilities through time. They are also being used to potentially expand educational programs and opportunities for students and families. Being familiar with the bond proposal process will be an advantage as a district enters into a bond.
• Other than the daycare/preschool and bond project, what other things are on the top of the “to-do list?‘
SB: I have not had the opportunity to meet with the Board yet to discuss any specifics in terms of bond proposals. For me, personally, the most important thing will be to get into the community and be visible throughout the district. I have a lot to learn about the school system and I am excited to get started.
• Do you think COVID-19 and the hurdles it presents will hinder progress on any of those things you want to accomplish?
SB: COVID-19 is definitely a concern. I am seeing the daily numbers rising throughout the state and reading daily about classrooms, schools, and districts closing down. With the experience of the closure last spring, districts are in a much better position to deal with a potential closure. Having said that, I think there is no substitute for face-to-face instruction so I am hopeful we are not impacted by the virus.
• Once your tenure as Marion’s superintendent is up, what will allow you to say it was a success?
SB: If we are able to continue the successful strategies and programs that are in place and expand upon them in my tenure, I think I would consider it a success.
• In your opinion, what does the future hold for Marion Public Schools?
SB: I am eternally optimistic and I feel Marion Public Schools has great things in store. The staff I have met so far are extremely talented and dedicated, and I feel we can work together to take the successes of the district and build upon them.
