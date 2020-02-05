CADILLAC — Champagne chicken is coming to Cadillac.
The dish, which is popular at other restaurants owned by Connie and Chuck Freiberg, will soon appear on the menu at their Cadillac restaurant.
Raven Brewing and BBQ had a good first year in Cadillac, according to Connie Freiberg.
“Our numbers have met our expectations that were in our business plan,‘ Freiberg said. But one problem has persisted: customers think the only thing they can get is barbecue at the restaurant on Mitchell Street.
Though there were other items on the menu, people weren’t “recognizing‘ it because the menu design drew your attention to the barbecue items first.
“We were shooting ourselves in the foot with that,‘ Freiberg said.
It’s time to get rid of the stereotype.
In about three weeks’ time — late February or early March — the restaurant name will become “Raven Social‘ and a New American menu with more farm-to-table elements will make its debut.
Besides the champagne chicken (pan-seared chicken with a champagne sauce and Parmesan risotto with seasonal, locally-sourced vegetables), the Freibergs plan to add steak and salmon options.
“We’re bringing on some dinner elements,‘ Freiberg said. “We’re trying to take the direction away from being exclusively barbecue.‘
Before the new menu can launch, the Freibergs need to hire four-to-six more full-time servers.
The new menu “is a little bit more labor-intensive,‘ Freiberg said. Barbecue is easier because it just needs to be sliced and plated. The New American menu entails more cooking from scratch.
If you’re interested in working as a server, Freiberg said you should call the Cadillac restaurant.
The restaurant won’t launch the new menu until the new staff are trained.
Other than the name change and new menu, you can expect much of the same at Raven; Tuesday trivia nights are popular, and Freiberg says the restaurant will invite musicians back to their stage in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.