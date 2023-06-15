LAKE CITY — Lake Missaukee has battled to control the spread of Eurasian watermilfoil for years.
Now the Lake Missaukee Improvement Board (LMIB) is considering a new treatment as the current one is becoming less effective.
“Over the last couple of years, milfoil growth has continued to get worse and we need to do more to treat the lake to keep it the way we want it to be,” LMIB President Jim Guidarini said.
The board is looking at using the herbicide fluridone to combat the lake’s milfoil problem. Guidarini said the herbicide has a different chemical that attacks the plant in a different way. He said it also has the ability to treat the whole lake. The board currently conducts spot treatments, meaning they apply chemicals where there’s a large infestation of milfoil.
“It’s something that’s been used very successfully in other places and extensively in Michigan,” Guidarini said. “We believe it will be much more effective and it’s also used in much lower doses, so there’s a better safety factor.”
Eurasian watermilfoil is an aquatic invasive species native to Europe and Asia. It is a rooted, submerged aquatic plant with green leaves and white to reddish stems.
When left untreated, Guidarini said the plant can form a thick mat on the surface of a body of water. He said this can impact different activities such as fishing, boating and swimming. The mat can also block out sunlight, killing off native plants fish and other underwater species rely on to survive.
Guidarini said the lake is currently being treated with a couple of different chemicals with the main one being triclopyr. In recent years, he said they’ve found their current treatment plan is less effective and the milfoil is getting worse.
The reason for this is unknown, but Guidarini said there are a couple of possibilities. He said the board knows some of the milfoil has been hybridized over the years, meanings it’s mutating into different types or strains like a virus.
This hybridized milfoil has adapted to the lake’s current treatment and is becoming more resistant to it.
“The (milfoil types) we’re currently seeing here now growing in our lake, and we confirm this with testing that was done last year, are not the standard Eurasian milfoil anymore,” Guidarini said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re struggling to treat it effectively.”
Another possible cause for the worsening milfoil is more boats from other lakes are bringing it to Lake Missaukee, Guidarini said. When boats drive over patches of milfoil near the surface, he said the boat’s propels can also cut up the plant in small pieces and spread those pieces to other parts of the lake.
There are several steps the board will need to take before it can use the new herbicide. Guidarini said they’ll need extensive pretreatment surveying of the lake and various permits to apply for before receiving state approval.
Guidarini said they are having the pretreatment survey done in August. During this survey, he said several boats go back and front on the entire lake and do a grid search, mapping out areas where they can see milfoil growth.
At the board’s annual public meeting in August, Guidarini said they’ll discuss their three-year treatment plan for 2024 through 2026. This discussion will go over the proposed new chemical, discuss the August survey and look at potential costs.
If the new plan is approved, he said it’s likely the state would impose further monitoring requirements and surveys to track how the treatment is doing and its efforts on the lake’s environment.
Surveys are being conducted in June to develop a treatment plan for the rest of this year using the chemicals the board has been using. Guidarini said the results of those surveys will come in towards the end of the month.
The proposed new treatment plan won’t treat the starry stonewort that was found in Lake Missaukee a few years ago. Guidarini said the starry stonewort is an algae and requires different treatments.
Though there’s a smaller infestation of the algae in Lake Missaukee, Guidarini said it’s still something the board is worried about because it has the potential to grow quickly.
With the new treatment, Guidarini said they hope to get good control over the milfoil in 2024 and see far less growth in 2025 and 2026. After those three years, he said they hope to have no milfoil problems and only need to occasionally treat the lake.
While the expectation is the lake will always have milfoil, Guidarini said they believe the new treatment can minimize the plant’s growth in the lake.
“We have data from other lakes that says that’s an achievable result,” he said. “Every lake is different. The challenge here is there are no two lakes that are exactly the same, but that’s our intention.”
There are ways boaters can minimize the further spread of the milfoil. By law, Michigan boaters are required to clean their boats, drain any water from any live wells and bilges and dry their boats before and after going onto a body of water.
This process helps wash away any aquatic plants that might be stuck on the boat and prevent it from getting into the water. Guidarini also said boaters should try to avoid driving through patches of milfoil on the surface of the lake when possible.
