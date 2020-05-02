New Missaukee County case and probable cases

CADILLAC — The state of Michigan confirmed on Friday information the local health department had on Thursday: Missaukee County now has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
District Health Department No. 10 also reported Friday that there are two additional probably COVID-19 cases in Missaukee County. Cases are "probable" when a test has not yet confirmed the presence of SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
There can be slight discrepancies between the numbers reported by the state and the numbers reported by local health departments due to when the data is accessed by the state and when it is accessed by local department. Additionally, local health departments verify information before adding the case to their own tally. This week, the investigation process found a case that the state attributed to Wexford County but was properly considered a downstate case.
As of Friday afternoon, DHD No. 10 had confirmed 16 Missaukee County cases, nine Wexford County Cases and two Lake County cases. The health department had identified eight probable cases in Missaukee County, six in Wexford and one in Lake. There were no new local deaths announced on Friday. Wexford County has had two and Missaukee County has had one.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which serves Osceola County, says the county has eight cases, but two of those people have recovered.
During Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's press conference Friday, the state's chief medical officer said she was encouraged by the state's progress. The rate of infection and death seem to slowing—that said, there were 977 newly confirmed cases Friday and 77 new deaths, bringing the statewide tally to 42,356 cases and 3,866 deaths statewide.
Though the rate is slowing, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun urged continuing caution.
"But make no mistake, this will be a long term effort. COVID-19 will likely change the way we think about our lives for the next year or so," she said.
As the state starts to open up the economy, Dr. Khaldoun urged people to "diligently continue to practice social distancing. "Protect yourselves and your community. You can go outside—and please enjoy the beautiful weather—but wear a mask if you are going to the grocery store. Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and others. And remember to always practice good public health hygiene like washing your hands frequently. We will get through this but it will take everyone's continued efforts for us to keep this virus from surging again in our state."
On Friday, DHD No. 10 issued guidance on using facial masks to prevent the spread of disease.
The health department's guidelines say:
—Wear a face covering whenever you are in a public setting, especially when you may be near people, are caring for others, or are sick yourself.
—Face coverings should be worn by everyone except - children under age 2, and anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without help.
—Assign one face covering to one person; avoid sharing your mask with others in the family.
—Before placing your face covering on your face, carefully wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a minimum of 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
—When placing your face covering on your face, grasp it by the loops, bands, or ties and secure it properly.
—Be sure to cover your mouth and nose.
—Be sure there are no gaps between your face and the covering.
—Avoid touching your mask while wearing it as it is now considered contaminated - if you do touch your face or mask, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer immediately.
—Avoid hanging your face covering from your neck or one ear because it is considered contaminated.
—To remove your face covering, do not grab the covering itself; instead lean forward and grasp the elastic loops, bands, or ties to carefully remove it.
—After removing your face covering, isolate it from others and treat it like a biohazard because it is contaminated - consider putting it in a paper bag or washing it right away, or throw away if it is disposable.
—Wash your reusable face covering in your washing machine using detergent in hot water and dry it in your dryer before wearing again. You can also wash it by hand using soap and water and let it air dry for two days prior to wearing it again. You can iron your cloth face covering but should not bleach it.
