New MSU Extension millage added to Osceola County August Primary ballot

REED CITY — Whether Osceola County’s Michigan State University Extension program will continue is now up to county residents.
For the first time, an MSU Extension millage has been added to the ballot for the county’s August Primary election. County Coordinator Tim Ladd said the millage will levy up to 0.25 mils, which would cost about $12.50 per year for a home with a $50,000 taxable value.
In years past, Extension services have been funded through the county, but Ladd said the decision to add a millage to the ballot came after budget considerations for the 2023 fiscal year. He said the board has always aimed to keep a balanced budget, but it takes some creativity, and often results in having to dip into the reserves.
“MSU Extension services has been one of those departments that we have just supported out of the general fund,” he said.
“So...the board decided that we would let the people of the county decide by an election if they wanted to continue to support it or not.”
Ladd said the board heard concerns from the public regarding the possibility of losing the program, which furthered spurred their choice to add it to the ballot. If passed, the millage will free up about $100,000 for the county’s general fund. Ladd’s guess is that they will be able to levy up to 0.25 mils for the first year, giving MSU Extension about $299,390 to operate with.
“So they’re actually going to have a little bit more cash flow available to them, so they can hopefully expand some of the programs that’s doing with inside the county,” he said.
The MSU Extension millage is one of two new millages being added to the ballot this year, along with a third millage up for renewal. Ladd said it is a tough time to be asking for new millages, but believes it’s important for taxpayers to consider what investments they want to make in their community when they head to the ballot box next month.
