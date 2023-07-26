New (old) DPW supervisor, and police chief hired in Manton

MANTON — The Manton City Commission recently approved the appointment of new leaders to run the police department and department of public works.
Former DPW supervisor Kris Musselman, who stepped down in 2021 to move to Tennessee, is back in the area and once again in charge of the department.
Musselman said after living in Tennessee for a couple of years, he and his wife decided to move back to be closer to friends and family.
A week after his wife was able to find a job in the area, Musselman said he was contacted by someone from the city and asked if he’d like his old job back. He accepted and started in June.
“Everything kind of lined up for us to come back,” Musselman said.
Musselman was approved for the position at the recommendation of Mayor Sam Cronkhite, who was responsible for appointing a replacement.
Cronkhite said former DPW supervisor Jake Paddock, who took over after Musselman left a few years ago, recently submitted his letter of resignation and indicated that he intended to pursue a career as a plumber.
Musselman said most facets of the job remain the same as when he left, although the city has applied for grant funding that could lead to some major projects in the near future.
One of those grants would fund the construction of a splashpad and a small park area, and the other would pay for improvements to the city’s water infrastructure. He said they should know in the next several weeks if the city was chosen for the splashpad funding, and in the next four to five months for the water infrastructure grant.
At the police department, chief Jordan Wieber also has been adjusting to his new role.
Wieber was approved by the commission at the recommendation of Cronkhite. Cronkhite said Wieber’s impressive resume and deep roots in the Manton community (his wife is a teacher at Manton Consolidated Schools, where his children attend), made him an ideal candidate for the position.
“I take my position very seriously,” Wieber told the Manton commissioners and members of the public during a meeting in June. “I see it as a privilege.”
Since taking over as police chief, Wieber said the reception from the community has been incredible.
“The outpouring of support really moved me,” Wieber said. “It’s been amazing.”
Formerly an officer with the Traverse City Police Department, Wieber worked with the Traverse Narcotics Team on drug prevention efforts in the region.
Community-based policing will be a focus of Wieber’s approach to law enforcement. To that end, Wieber has begun engaging in “walk and talks” downtown to meet with people in the community and find out what things they’re concerned about.
Some of the top concerns that people have brought up include vehicles traveling over the speed limit in the downtown area, people distributing narcotics in the city, and unsupervised youth roaming the streets.
Wieber said he intended to get into contact with some of his old colleagues at TNT to find out if additional enforcement resources could be allocated to Manton to address reports of drug dealing. He added that he also planned to find out if there are additional resources available for those in the city who are struggling with substance use disorder.
As for the kids roaming the streets, Wieber said he’s already talked to some of them, and what he’s learned is they don’t really have much to do and crave engagement with other people.
“If you see them out there, talk to them,” said Wieber, who added that many of these kids come from chaotic situations at home, and talking to them about it can be very helpful for developing understanding.
