New owner of Hermann's European Cafe mulling big changes as restaurant continues to struggle

CADILLAC — In the next couple of months, Mike Blackmer expects to make some very difficult decisions pertaining to one of the most iconic restaurants in Cadillac — Hermann’s European Cafe.
Since Blackmer and his business partner, John Kulhavi, purchased the restaurant from chef Hermann Suhs at the beginning of 2021, it’s been a rocky road, replete with setbacks, mistakes and missed opportunities.
The formerly successful business has seen a huge drop in clientele over the last year, and that’s a painful reality that Blackmer said he has to live with every day.
It’s particularly hard for Blackmer to stomach the business’s failure, since he remembers going to the restaurant as a child, before it was owned by Suhs, when it was a buffet-style establishment called Ursula’s.
“I did not do it right,” Blackmer said. “I took one of the top restaurants in town and I blew it. I have to live with what happened here and it’s not easy ... I can’t go back in time.”
Looking back, Blackmer said his biggest mistake with the restaurant was trying to make too many changes, too soon.
One of those ill-advised changes was to rename the restaurant and dramatically alter the menu months after taking over — a decision he quickly reversed in light of the negative feedback he received — but by that time, the damage was done.
“We made changes to the facility but Cadillac has not accepted them,” Blackmer said. “It backfired on me.”
With Suhs in retirement, Blackmer said much of the chef’s old customer base has disappeared. Despite his name still being on the marquee, Blackmer said people realize that Suhs no longer is a part of the business.
Blackmer has tried a number of strategies to turn things around at Hermann’s, including bringing in a new chef, Sean Frawley, whose culinary expertise has helped make the Dockside Inn (also owned by Blackmer) a success.
Frawley said the new menu focuses mostly on lunchtime, which is their strongest part of the day.
“But we’re still doing the European approach to our entrees,” Frawley said. “Everything is fresh ... We make everything from scratch and can modify anything to meet a customer’s needs.”
Despite the new chef and the new menu, however, Blackmer said Hermann’s has continued to struggle, and he’s not sure how much longer he can keep the doors open.
“I don’t think any other business owner would be able to sustain the losses we did,” said Blackmer, who added that he’s had to rely on revenue generated by his other businesses to keep Hermann’s afloat.
“We would have had to shut it down otherwise.”
Blackmer has listed the business for sale but he’s not hopeful that someone will make him an offer anytime soon, which is why he’s trying to figure out a way to right the ship. The way Blackmer sees it, he doesn’t have much time left to do this, as everything he’s tried so far has not worked and it’s becoming an increasingly expensive project.
“I have one more chance here,” Blackmer said. “We better take our time and do it right.”
To turn things around, Blackmer is mulling the idea of completely transforming the restaurant and giving it a new name.
While he’s not yet made a decision one way or the other, Blackmer said he’s been leaning heavily toward the idea of opening a Brazilian steak house, which features waiters walking around with a variety of meats for customers to choose from.
Blackmer said he’s also considering dimming the interior lights and changing the decor a bit to make it more of a “romantic place,” which Cadillac currently doesn’t have.
The idea is to find a new niche for the restaurant and make it a destination. By the end of summer, Blackmer said he hopes to unveil the restaurant’s new concept.
“It’s going to be a hard decision but a good decision,” said Blackmer. “I don’t want to give up.”
While Blackmer anticipates that big changes are on the horizon for Hermann’s, some aspects of the business will remain the same, including the butcher shop and wine room that has been run by Iceland native Lalli Einarsson for the past 25 years.
