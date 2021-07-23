MANTON — A few changes are in store during the next several months for the Manton Mini Mart, but for the most part, the popular business will remain as it’s always been — only with a different owner.
“It’s been a tradition in Manton for 45 years,” said Jason Francisco, who became the new owner of the Mini Mart on May 21. “We want to take what Mel Powell did and keep that tradition going.”
The Manton Mini Mart is located at 305 West Main St. In addition to being a convenience store, the Mini Mart is known for its selection of foods prepared onsite, including fried chicken, pizza and potato wedges.
Francisco, who comes from Grawn, said he noticed online that the Mini Mart was for sale and having visited the store before, was immediately interested in the opportunity to purchase it.
“It’s been very, very positive,” Francisco said about the reaction from the community to the store being sold. “We’ve received a lot of great feedback so far.”
One of the things Francisco wanted to do upon taking ownership was expand the Mini Mart’s selection of beers, wines and liquors.
Additionally, Francisco said he will be remodeling the building and making use of the L-shaped portion to the south that previously had been used to sell video rentals. Francisco said his plan is to relocate the main portion of the store to the L-shaped area, which is larger, newer and in better condition than the northernmost part of the store.
Eventually, Francisco said he’d like to add a seasonal ice cream shop but given potential issues with finding staff for this part of the business, it’s definitely a tentative idea at best right now.
During the next couple of months, Francisco said he’ll also be applying some fresh paint to the Mini Mart.
Mini Mart founder Mel Powell told the Cadillac News he wished to sell the Mini Mart and quietly move on to other things, including focusing on his other business in town, Manton Disposal, which he runs with his daughter.
