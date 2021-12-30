CADILLAC — Employees excitedly took pizza orders over the phone and in person Wednesday night during a dress rehearsal for the grand opening Thursday of Cadillac’s new Papa John’s pizzeria at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets.
While construction, material and weather delays pushed back the opening of the restaurant by about a month and a half, pizzeria co-owner Matt Blakely said they’re thrilled to finally be able to serve customers.
“I think people are excited,” Blakely said. “And we’re real excited to be here.”
Blakely said they trained their staff on Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday, held an invite-only soft opening to get prepared for the grand opening today.
“You can only train so much without actual customers,” Blakely said. “I think we have a solid staff here, though.”
Since mid-summer, crews have been working inside the bottom floor of the Cadillac Lofts building, adjacent to the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, building out the new Papa John’s.
Blakely and his business partner, Michael Ascione, who are natives of Northern Michigan, opened their first Papa John’s location in Kingsley last year and believe the Cadillac Lofts will be a great location right in the downtown area.
“Being in the heart of the city fit our business model well,” Blakely said. “We’ll be closer to houses and foot traffic, and delivery times will be quicker than if we were on the north end of town.”
Blakely said Northern Michigan hasn’t had much exposure to Papa John’s and he believes they’ll be able to quickly generate a loyal clientele thanks to the strength of the brand, highlighted in their well-known slogan, “Better ingredients, better pizza, Papa John’s.”
“The restaurant industry (especially among pizzerias), is very competitive,” Blakely has said. “But this is a different kind of pizza and we think that will show through. We think this is a great place to expand on that brand.”
The Papa John’s business model revolves primarily around take-out and delivery orders, which makes it perfect for the Lofts since they won’t have much room for dine-in customers, although they will have a few tables set up, Blakely said.
A menu for the Cadillac location is viewable online and orders can be made online, as well. In addition to all the Papa John’s staple items, Blakely said they’ll also offer a regional specialty — the Hawaiian BBQ chicken pizza.
Blakely said they plan to be open from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. daily, at least until they get a better idea about customer flow.
