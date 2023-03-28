New Petco store partnering with Missaukee Humane Society

CADILLAC — The new Petco store in Haring Township has presented the Missaukee Humane Society $10,000 during its recent grand opening.
Petco General Manager Crystal Cole said the money is from the Petco Love Foundation and can be used for whatever the shelter needs.
“It’s a partnership where now we can give them a place so they can continue to help saving lives,” she said.
Cole said the Humane Society can now apply for different grants through Petco to help with various needs. She also said the shelter can house cats at the Petco store and host different adoption events to interact with the community.
“It’s a way for us to help give back to the community,” Cole said.
