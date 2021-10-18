Two Wexford County lakes have new regulations regarding the catching and harvesting of northern pike.
Twenty-two bodies of water, including Pleasant Lake and Stone Ledge Lake, now allow a new daily possession limit for northern pike. Up to five northern pike of any size may be taken, with only one greater than 24 inches allowed. The new regulations are meant to address abundant and slow-growing northern pike populations and to provide additional harvest opportunities.
Department of Natural Resources Central Lake Michigan Management Unit Fisheries Management Biologist Mark Tonello said the process of changing the regulations on those two lakes started when landowners/lake associations of each lake contacted him.
“When someone calls me and asks for something like this, I tell them I need to hear from more than just you,” he said. “I tell them they need to get with the lake association and have them say they are in favor. That is when we (the DNR) will move on it.”
Tonello said both the Wexford County lakes are small, shallow and don’t have the habitat to produce big numbers or sizes of pike. He also said both lakes mostly only produce under 24-inch pikes.
From a biological perspective, Tonello said it gives people the opportunity to harvest smaller pike without risk to the overall population in the lakes. He added it is very unlikely the pike populations on those two lakes will ever get “fished out.” He referenced a few local lakes where this regulation is already in place, including Rose Lake, Diamond Lake, Wells Lake and Lake Missaukee.
“Basically, whenever we (the DNR) put this regulation in place, it is very rare we ever get a complaint,” he said. “There is only one lake within the management unit where I can remember removing it. It wasn’t around here but in Oceana County.”
The other lakes that also were approved for the new pike regulations included:
• Clare County: Long Lake
• Dickinson County: Hamilton Lake, Lake Louise and Lake Mary
• Emmet County: Crooked Lake
• Gladwin County: Lake Lancelot and Wiggins Lake
• Gogebic County: Lake Gogebic and Sunday Lake
• Houghton County: Prickett Impoundment
• Iron County: Bass Lake, Paint Lake, Perch Lake and Shank Lake
• Menominee County: Bass Lake
• Montcalm County: Indian Lake
• Ogemaw County: Sage Lake
• Ontonagon County: Lake Gogebic
• Roscommon County: Lake James
• Schoolcraft County: Colwell Lake and MacDonald Lake
The new pike regulations were adopted on Thursday by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission as well as new regulations aimed at protecting fish populations in a newly acquired state game area and Lake Gogebic.
Due to the regulations taking effect outside of the typical April 1 start date, the regulations will not appear in the printed fishing guide until the 2022 edition becomes available next spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.