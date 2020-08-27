LEROY — Like many things in 2020, COVID-19 has changed how Jessica Gardner is going to do her job this year at Pine River Middle School.
With Wednesday marking the first day of school for the Bucks, the middle school and high school band and choir director is trying something new. While sixth graders will still be getting their first taste of having band as an elective class, Gardner is doing something a little different for these members of the Class of 2027.
Normally, these new sixth graders are introduced to the band during their fifth-grade year, according to Gardner. A representative from Marshall Music comes and shows the different instruments while members of the high school band also make an appearance to share their love and passion for music.
During the COVID-19 shut down in March, those things didn't happen. Without that experience and a chance to see and handle the instruments, Gardner is taking a different approach. This year every new band student in sixth grade will be getting a percussion kit.
While things like rhythm, melody, and notation can still be taught, it will help to keep students opting for face-to-face learning safer by cutting down on the potential of the aerosol droplet from blowing, while also keeping things universal for those who are remote learning. When things start to settle down, Gardner said students will have the opportunity to switch to a different instrument and the money they put into the percussion kit rental will be transferred 100% to that new instrument.
"Like everything in our lives it has to do with the coronavirus. We are going to be hypersensitive to students' safety and health," she said.
While the students are all starting out with percussion, they also will have the chance to do something very unique. They will have the chance to be part of a bucket drum band. Bucket drumming is a style of music that involves drumming on plastic buckets and other objects to create melodies. The most common object used by bucket drummers are five-gallon plastic buckets, but other objects can be used, including glass bottles, pots, and pans.
"YouTube is full of videos of bucket bands. It is a new adventure. We have done these kinds of percussion features at the high school level," she said. "This just seems like a fun way to start. It is hard at the beginning when you have to balance proper flute hand position while the trombone players are trying to hit each other with their slides."
Likewise, if schools are forced to go completely virtual, this will allow for Gardner and students to transition more smoothly. She also said after the students start to see the bucket band it may help, pun intended, drum up interest in the band.
"I'm excited about the possibilities," she said.
