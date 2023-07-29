LEROY — School buildings in the summer are a different experience.
Instead of being packed with students talking and shuffling through the halls headed toward their classrooms, they typically are quiet, in disarray, and full of newly completed projects or projects that are in the process of being completed.
So was the scene on a recent July afternoon as Michelle Gill was plugging away at some tasks in the bowels of Pine River High School in her new office as the district’s superintendent. The office wasn’t new, but her presence in it was.
Gill was hired earlier this year to take over the duties of superintendent for the district after the former superintendent, Matt Lukshaitis, resigned.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren.
During Lukshaitis’ time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds Lukshaitis helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
Currently, the hazing case is being reviewed by the Saginaw County Prosecutor, but nothing has been reported in terms of whether charges will be pursued against some of the students who were involved in the alleged incident. The incident occurred more than two years ago, but it still hangs over the district.
Gill was aware of the incident when interviewing and is still aware of its impact on the district’s staff, students and families. While she was not in the district when the incident happened or the fallout from it.
“I see my role as always setting an example and my goal is to rebuild the school family,” she said. “We’re a close-knit community and that’s one of the things that drew me here. I would like to make sure we get back to that caring family that gives its all and does its best for kids.”
That last part, Gills said, is the thing that needs to be a focus moving forward.
During the superintendent search process, it was stated that hiring a new superintendent provided a fresh start for the district and Gill is the type of superintendent that checks many of the boxes the community was looking for in the district’s next leader.
In January, stakeholder input meetings were held, which focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out.
The meetings and the survey helped to create the criteria the new superintendent needed to fit. These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, approachable and accessible to staff, students and the community.
While students don’t return to class until Aug. 28, Gill said she has been very busy in her new role.
While she worked periodically when she was able to in May and June, her contract officially started on July 1. She said she took the week off during the Fourth of July but really hasn’t had any time off between her other jobs and moving from the Upper Peninsula.
She also said a lot of people have been asking her about what it is transitioning from being a Yooper to someone who now lives under the Mackinac Bridge, otherwise known as a Troll. She jokingly said it doesn’t feel like she and her husband are trolls.
“I’ve said the terrain here is very similar. You know, it’s hilly, it’s woodsy, there are rivers and lakes, so that part has been awesome,” she said. “We (Gill and her husband) are very outdoorsy people. We like to fish. We kayak and boat. In the winter we ski, snowboard and snow bike and all that. So, we have been continuing our life as normal.”
In general, the move below the bridge has been one that is welcoming and friendly. She also said professionally every person has been very helpful including within the district and at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District.
Gill said she has been in education for a long time so there haven’t been any surprises for her in her new role. She has worked with multiple unions and non-union staff, but every day is different.
When it comes to things she wants to work on before the start of the new school year, Gill said there are all new social workers and counselors within the district, so she wants to make sure these new employees feel welcomed and have the support they need. She also is working on ensuring all staff are on the same page when it comes to how discipline is handled.
She also said she is busy making sure district staff are on the same page with how things are coded for state reporting, getting new middle school administration up to speed and preparing for the possibility that this might be the high school principal’s final year.
Getting familiar with the budget also will be a priority for her as COVID-19 funding is drying up and some tough choices may be on the horizon.
“The to-do list is long and grows every day,” she said.
Gill’s previous job has her performing the duties of part-time superintendent, principal and transportation director for a school in the small Upper Peninsula town of Big Bay, which is just north of Marquette. She also was teaching as a contingent adjunct professor in the Department of Education, Leadership and Public Service at Northern Michigan University in the Applied Workplace Leadership Program.
Gill’s majority of work history in education comes from nearly 20 years of human resource management at Marquette Area Public Schools.
While she is not wanting the weeks before the start of school to blow by, she is excited to see the halls once again filled with students. Although her new role as superintendent will not allow her the chance to be as involved with the students, she is excited for them to get to know her and for her to get to know them. The same is true for the district’s staff, she said.
“My husband and I are really happy to be here, and we have been very appreciative of the warm welcome we’ve received. We’re very excited to serve Pine River Area Schools,” she said.
Gill’s contract is for three years, beginning July 1, 2023, and ending on June 30, 2026. Her salary in the first year will be $115,000, $117, 300 in the second year and $120,233 in the third and final year.
