LAKE CITY — A new recreation plan is being adopted in municipalities across Missaukee County.
Lake City, Lake Township, and the county itself each adopted their updated five-year parks and recreation master plans during their regular meetings recently. These plans will help the groups involved with obtaining funding for future projects and ensuring everyone is working toward the same goals.
“For the county’s side, it gets all of us on the same page,” Missaukee County Planning and Emergency Management Director Linda Hartshorne-Shafer said. “So, we’re on the same page as the township and the city.”
The groups involved reviewed and organized its assets, including parks, campsites, and playgrounds. The plan also looks at the different programs going on at the parks.
The main aspect of the recreation plan was the projects each municipality is working toward developing. Ardis said Lake City has plans for a Grand Central Park project in downtown Lake City, which will include five phases.
Ardis said they will look at applying for a pair of DNR grants. These grants look for an updated recreation plan and collaboration among multiple groups.
Ardis said Lake City would plan to use potential grant money for phase one of its park project. This phase includes developing a central path, building an amphitheater and part of a splash pad area, and some utility work.
Future phrases include an interpretive walk and a new dock. Ardis said this dock would add more boat slips and a floating attenuator to protect boats against waves and the wind. To obtain funding for this phase of the project and future ones, Ardis said the city would need to apply for the grants again every year.
Lake Township is looking to develop a park in Jennings along Crooked Lake called Helmer Park. Lake Township Supervisor Robert Hall said they are looking at installing pickleball courts, a barrier-free fishing platform for those in wheelchairs and the elderly, and a pavilion. The property is open for people to utilize right now.
Hall said they have started the process of looking for grants to develop the park. Recently, the township applied for a $1 million DNR grant through its Michigan Spark Grants program and hopes to hear back about it by February.
“It would really help that community out there to have a nice park like that in the Jennings area,” he said
The county is exploring opportunities for non-motorized trail projects. The system could connect to other trail systems, go along local roadways and cross different properties around the county.
Hartshorne-Shafer said this idea is a potential future project, but nothing is official. However, by working together on the recreation plan, she said it could help them later down the road with obtaining grants.
“We wanted to make sure that we’re positioned to be able to apply if anything does come up,” she said.
McBain is also involved with the recreation plan process. Though the city already has updated its recreation plan, McBain Mayor Joey Roberts said they have been involved in some meetings and other parts of the process.
McBain does have a park project of its own. Roberts said they are on schedule and hoping to start their project in May. Currently, the city is looking for funding.
“Next month, I’ll bring some (plans) for what the multigenerational playground equipment will look like and a concept for the bathroom,” Roberts said.
The recreation plan also includes an inventory of the local rivers and streams in the area, demographics, survey results, and information about the different parks in the area and their amenities. Goals and objectives are outlined in the plan as well.
Ardis said there was positive feedback from the community during Lake City’s council meeting, including for a pair of retired individuals who had experience in recreation. As people discuss the plan within the community, Ardis said it’ll help spread the message about the plan and its purpose.
“It builds confidence in other people who aren’t that close to it and they realize the importance of having a good Parks and Recreation plan for the health and well-being of our community,” he said.
