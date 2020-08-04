MISSAUKEE COUNTY – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Recycling Partnership (TRP) have introduced new anti-contamination projects to improve the capture of high-quality recyclables.
Recycling leaders from Northern Michigan participated in a research and training project that kicked off Monday at the American Waste facility in Traverse City.
The projects are being funded through an $800,000 EGLE grant and will serve more than 300,000 households across the state.
The training aims to inform recyclers how to more effectively sort and track the types of contaminated materials that are most commonly being deposited in recycling bins. When the research and training is complete, EGLE and TRP will partner with local recycling leaders to develop an education campaign tailored to each Michigan community’s needs.
EGLE Spokesperson Jill Greenberg said the goal of the project is education.
“The partnership will allow communities to become better recyclers,‘ she said. “When we play our part and recycle smart, it will really benefit everyone in our state.‘
Next spring, EGLE and TRP will team with these specially-trained local “recycling detectives‘ to monitor curbside and drop site recycling trends and look for opportunities to reduce contaminated materials in their respective communities from being tossed in recycling bins.
Greenberg said contamination of recyclables is an issue.
“This is really our centerpiece of this initiative,‘ Greenberg said. “It is important that we put products in the recycling bin that are clean and that it is accepted by the local recycling facilities.‘
For example, she said a yogurt cup that is not cleaned out before it is thrown into the recycling bin, can contaminate a significant portion of the recycling stream around it.
“You’re not just removing that cup, you're removing a lot of possible material from going on to become recycled material or product.‘
District Manager for the Missaukee Conservation District Sherry Blaszak said the education will benefit all parties involved.
“It will reduce products going to the landfill and by helping people know what to recycle, it’ll have them bring less to the recycling center that doesn't get recycled,‘ she said. “It helps keep our containers that we ship to our vendors cleaner and less contaminated; that is huge.‘
Blaszak said Missaukee County received $30,093 in grant money. Money has been used to improve signage at drop sites and to send out postcards to around 8,000 people to inform them what the recycling center does accept.
"The impact (of the grant) will be educating people and driving more people to the recycling center," she said.
Missaukee County Administrator Precia Garland said recycling will help keep the "natural beauty" of the county.
According to EGLE, some communities that have received education in the past, have seen as much as a 57 percent decrease of nonrecyclables in recycling and average a 27 percent increase in the overall capture of quality recyclables.
Currently, Michigan’s recycling industry generates nearly 36,000 jobs statewide and an annual payroll of $2.6 billion. According to a newly available study commissioned by Michigan EGLE, achieving its 45% recycling goal would support 138,000 new jobs in Michigan’s recycling industry, provide $9 billion in annual labor income and $33.8 billion in economic output.
“Recycling right not only saves Missaukee County taxpayers money by reducing the cost of dumping at the landfill, but creates and supports jobs and protects the environment,‘ Garland said.
